Celebrating Voices of Influence: SIBA 2025, Gujarat Edition 4.0 and World Influencers Day 3.0 Lights Up Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 10: The city of Surat witnessed a vibrant convergence of visionaries, creators, and changemakers on July 9, 2025, at the SIBA Awards 2025 – Gujarat Edition 4.0, coinciding with World Influencers Day 3.0, World Community Builders Day, and World Solopreneurs Day. The event, curated by the visionary Nirav Chahwala, founder of BRANDfluenzers, brought together over 140 influencers, creators, event planners, and innovators under one roof for a celebration of digital impact, happiness, and next-generation leadership.

The event commenced with a compelling address by Mr. Nirav Chahwala, unveiling powerful insights into the ever-evolving social media landscape. He shared valuable data on global digital behavior, ad-centric platforms, and trends dominating user attention in 2025. His keynote helped creators realign their strategies with niche-based content and monetization opportunities, setting the tone for an enriching day.

A soulful and science-backed session titled “Engineering Happiness” followed, led by Dr. Arun Bharadwaj, an internationally renowned expert on happiness and leadership. He inspired attendees to become influencers of their own joy first, with experiential exercises that challenged comfort zones and unlocked inner positivity.

The momentum continued with a dynamic panel discussion on “The Impact of Social Media on Society and Industry”, featuring influential voices from Gujarat. Panellists included motivational creator Tinu Shah, lifestyle influencer Kriya Doshi, and Saurabh Pacheriwal, founder of the branding powerhouse Gemius. Moderated with flair by Vanitaa Rawat, the Brand Ambassador of BRANDfluenzers, the discussion explored social media's role in business, mental health, and societal evolution.

A historic highlight was the launch of ICON Talks, an exclusive talk platform dedicated to showcasing young Innovators and Changemakers Of the Next Generation (ICONs) between ages 10–19. The first-ever ICON Talk featured Master Vivaan Unadkat, a young prodigy blending spirituality and political insight. His 15-minute fireside chat left the audience inspired, igniting hope for India's bright future.

The day culminated with the prestigious SIBA Awards 2025, honoring outstanding Social Influencers and Bloggers across Gujarat. Nominees and winners from cities like Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Baroda, Bharuch, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Surat were celebrated for their content excellence, creative courage, and impact.

The evening concluded on a sweet note, with cake-cutting for World Influencers Day and a surprise celebration of Nirav Chahwala's birthday, a fitting tribute to the visionary behind it all. His leadership has transformed SIBA from a state-level recognition program into a movement celebrating influence with integrity and innovation.

With eminent sponsors like ReplyRush, D. Khushalbhai Jewellers, and Rudhram Entertainment supporting the mission, the event not only recognized digital excellence but also strengthened connections across industries.

“This wasn't just an award show. It was a celebration of voices shaping the now and building the future – a platform where creators, thinkers, and doers come together to learn, celebrate, and collaborate,” said Nirav Chahwala.

About SIBA

The Social Influencers & Bloggers Awards (SIBA) recognizes digital creators for their authentic storytelling, community impact, and niche expertise. Founded in 2021 by BRANDfluenzers, SIBA has grown into a pan-India celebration of influence, innovation, and purpose.

Founder: Nirav Chahwala

Nirav Chahwala Co-Founder: Srikant Kanoi

Srikant Kanoi Brand Ambassador: Vanitaa Rawat

| BRANDfluenzers |

Email: hello@brandfluenzers.com

Instagram: @brandfluenzers

Website: www.brandfluenzers.com

