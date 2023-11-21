Celebrities attended 78th Birthday of Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 21: The grand celebration of the 78th birthday of the respected Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari, Chairperson of BKP, was held on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the prestigious Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, situated in the heart of Mumbai.

Titled "Hin Janam, Har Janam" Season 2, this event was not only a celebration of a remarkable individual but also a testament to the rich Sindhi heritage and culture. The event was graced by notable Sindhi dignitaries and luminaries from various spheres of life. Everyone joined together to honour and promote the cherished cultural legacy.

The celebration featured electrifying live performances by the immensely talented Jatin Udasi. The evening promised to be an ode to tradition intertwined with contemporary expressions of artistry and talent.

Gracing this momentous occasion were esteemed personalities including Ashish Shelar, President of Mumbai BJP, Legendary Comedy Actor Asrani, YouTube Influencer Ashish Chanchlani, Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande alongside several revered luminaries from the film and television industry, adding a touch of glamour and prestige to the event. More than 750 persons were present at the musical night.

We are thrilled to commemorate the life and achievements of Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari, whose contributions have been instrumental in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. This celebration is a testament to her enduring legacy and the values she embodies, said Vijay B. Kandhari, CEO of B. Kandhari Properties. Further, he added, this event promises not only a captivating cultural showcase but also an opportunity for media coverage and social media promotion.

