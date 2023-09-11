Celebrity Choreographer Swapniel Desai enthrals audiences at the Aashay Vaishnavi Wedding

New Delhi (India), September 11: A splendid union took place on 22nd August as entrepreneur Mr. Aashay Wagholikar joined hands in matrimony with the elegant and accomplished Vaishnavi Bagul, the daughter of Pune’s esteemed former Deputy Mayor, Ulhas Bagul.

The wedding ceremony, adorned with opulence and elegance, was held in Pune and was graced by the presence of several distinguished personalities.

Prominent figures who graced the occasion included the legendary Smt. Usha Didi Mangeshkar, the Honorable Raj Thackrey, the respected Shri Nana Patole, Shri Prashant Dandawate, Shri Amit Deshmukh, the talented Shri Rhythm Wagholikar, the accomplished Shri Sagar Dandawate, the radiant Rachana Shah, Pune’s Mayor Murlidhar Mahol, Rupali Chakankar, Ex-Chief Minister Hon. Prithviraj Chavan, Ex-MLA Vilas Lonari, and the esteemed Sangeeta Shetye, among other luminaries.

While Akshay More & Adil Shaikh crafted a 7-foot-long wedding cake as a surprise for the couple, the night was not only a celebration of love but also a showcase of talent as the renowned choreographer Swapniel Desai curated a captivating dance performance that enthralled the guests.

Swapniel Desai has curated several dance shows nationally & internationally. Swapniel Desai is a celebrated Indian choreographer who loves adding life to all his creations and creating memorable performances. He took to dance as a duck takes to water. Fate had its way, and he soon started teaching the Bollywood thespians.

‘SD entertainment’, his brainchild that he conceptualised back in 2014, paved its way to various countries like Hong Kong, Dubai, London, France and several others. He created a niche for himself by putting up larger-than-life shows.

He says the ‘Aashay Vaishnavi’ wedding was a little different as it wasn’t just the traditional Sangeet ceremony that regularly takes place before the wedding, and you have people just from the family performing. This was rather a confluence of retro, modern, classical, jazz, quawalli and much more.’

Swapniel Desai focuses on the eye for detail in all his shows and works on a theme. His recent show was a tribute to all the legends that we lost in the recent.

Desai further states, ‘ it was a challenge to accommodate Rhythm ( Rhythm Wagholikars) needs in a show. My association with him roots back over a decade, but he is extremely passionate about everything he does, just like me. His wife Anuja is an equally devoted artist, and she took a keen interest in putting up the show.

This show will always be close to my heart as one of the performances was a tribute to the goddess of Indian music, Lata Mangeshkar ji, and we had her sister, Usha Mangeshkar ji, viewing it. It definitely was a moment of pride and honour; one was also overwhelmed seeing her. I thank Rhythm & Anuja for vesting all their faith in me. The almighty & my parents for making me the person who I am. The amazing team of SD entertainment Ronark, Viju, Vicky, Ash, and all dancers, the management team without whom this show wasn’t possible.’

Ganesh Vandana, Lavani, retro and mujras were some of the memorable acts of the show.

