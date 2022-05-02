Celebrity Reiki Healer Ayush Gupta shares his thoughts on the current Azaan-Bhajan row in India

Indian, where we swear by unity! Until a minor communal conflict erupts and causes dismay in the entire nation. While many people avoid discussing such issues, a few individuals, such as Ayush Gupta, come out to express their point of view.

The ongoing controversy over using speakers during Azaan has spread like wildfire, urging people to reflect on their thoughts. Ayush Gupta, celebrity tarot card reader, numerologist and youngest Reiki healer, too, communicates his views on the same. He believes that instead of showing distress, we should rather accept the facts and decisions.

Ayush Gupta explains his firm belief in the fact that we are always influenced by political or religious sentiments. And deep inside, we all agree with him. A few people are mumbling about why Hanuman Chalisa should be recited on speakers and others are asking why Azaan should be recited on speakers. But Ayush thinks that instead of turning this situation into communal discomfort, we should aim to respect each other's thoughts and religions and abide by the laws of our leaders.

The young man also highlights how two different festivals are celebrated together. Ayush particularly underlined the 16th of April celebration of Hanuman Jayanti and ongoing Ramadan, where people were seen rejoicing together. Though negativity was trying to be spread, a silent majority was very optimistic. In certain, he talks about the viral videos from Bhopal and Mumbai, where people are greeting and enjoying the festivals jointly. This is the need of time, And hope we see more people coming up like this and Celebrating festivals together and peacefully, Eid Mubarak to all

Speaking of the continuous arguments that we confront regarding different political leaders; Ayush Gupta talks in his mind. He says that if we have elected our leaders, then we should also trust them with their decisions. It takes years for growth to happen and for changes to be discerned. We should accept the decision and wait to see what fix it brings.

Ayush Gupta believes all this unlikeness and clashes of thoughts create an imbalance in society. He also understands that our government is trying its best to curb this imbalance and the least we could do is show our support for them.

This youngest Reiki healer, Ayush Gupta, might have given a new point of view to many of us. His thoughts are eloquent and very optimistic, which we should also adapt to.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor