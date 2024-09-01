Centre exploring avenues to provide social security benefits to gig and platform workers

New Delhi [India], September 1 : The government is committed to extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Sunday, chairing a review meeting in New Delhi.

Aiming to safeguard the welfare of gig and platform workers, Minister Mandaviya highlighted that the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.

Ministry of Labour and Employment is working closely with all stakeholders to develop a robust framework that aligns with the evolving nature of work and provides adequate protection to gig and platform workers.

"Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce," the Minister stated, as per an official statement from his ministry.

He added that they were working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security they deserve.

To facilitate the implementation of social security measures, Mandaviya revealed that the registration of workers will be undertaken on the eShram portal.

He emphasized that aggregatorscompanies that employ gig and platform workerswill be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on this portal.

"An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process," Mandaviya noted, as per the statement.

The Minister also underscored the importance of the Code on Social Security, which, for the first time, defines gig and platform workers in India.

"This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy," he noted. "We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security."

Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and senior officials of the ministry also attended the review meeting.

