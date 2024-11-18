Centre fine-tunes new railway line projects on Delhi-Chennai high density corridor

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Centre's high-level Network Planning Group (NPG) met on Monday to give the finishing touches to major infrastructure projects in the country, including the 134.52 km Wardha-Balharshah 4th Railway Line project to address critical congestion on the Delhi-Chennai High-Density Corridor passing through Wardha and Chandrapur districts in Maharashtra.

The region is home to key industrial hubs, including the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station and Ballarpur Paper Mills, and serves coal belts operated by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in Chandrapur.

The evaluation has been done with the aim of enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The proposed 4th line, parallel to the under-construction 3rd line, would help to alleviate over 152 per cent of line utilisation, and ensure seamless freight movement for coal, steel, and cement industries.

Enhanced connectivity with Nagpur and ports on the eastern and western coasts is expected to strengthen supply chains and contribute to economic development in the Vidarbha region, according to an official statement.

The NPG meeting, chaired by Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, also evaluated the Itarsi-Nagpur Quadrupling line project of a 4th rail line along the 297.05 km Itarsi-Nagpur corridor, a key segment of the High-Density Network Route.

Connecting the Narmada Puram, Betul, and Nagpur districts, it is anticipated to serve industrial hubs like Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), power plants at Sarni and Koradi, and emerging clusters in Pithampur.

With the oversaturation of existing lines and growing freight demands, the project, as assessed, is likely to help alleviate congestion, reduce transit times, and enhance logistics efficiency. Featuring tunnels, wildlife crossings, and improved connectivity, it is expected to align with PM Gati Shakti and contribute to regional economic growth.

The Gondia-Balharshah Doubling railway line project was also evaluated. Spanning approximately 240 km through Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts, this doubling project is anticipated to support freight movement for key industrial regions. The route links major iron-ore mines in Kelzar and coalfields in Chandrapur, enabling smoother transport to industries in the South Central and South Eastern Railway zones. It is also expected to benefit power plants like Koradi and industries in Nagpur’s MIHAN SEZ.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor