Centre raises financial threshold for procurement of scientific equipment, consumables

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The Central government has raised financial limits under the General Financial Rules (GFRs) for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables.

The simplification of GFRs will reduce delays and enhance autonomy and flexibility for the research organisations.

Under the new rules, the Finance Ministry said that Vice Chancelors, Dierectors and academic institutions under specified departments and ministries will be able to make non-Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement of scientific equipment and consumables.

As per the notification of the Finance Ministry, the institutions can now procure scientific instruments and consumables worth up to Rs 2 lakh without the need for quotations. The earlier limit was Rs 1 lakh, which is now doubled by the Centre.

Similarly, under the new rules, purchase committees can procure equipment worth Rs 25 lakh. The financial ceiling for such purchases was Rs 10 lakh.

In addition, vice-chancellors and directors can give nods to the global tenders enquiring up to a value of Rs 200 crore.

The move will play a pivotal role in facilitating researchers, startups and innovators, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a post on the social media platform X.

"Here is some heartening news and a major breakthrough for young aspiring #StartUps, Innovators and Researchers: In a landmark step enabling #EaseOfDoingResearch, the GFR rules have been simplified for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables," Union Minister Singh added in the X post.

"This will reduce delays and also enhance autonomy and flexibility for research institutionsempowering them to innovate faster," the post added.

As per the Finance Ministry, the new rules will be applicable to the authorities in departments and ministries such as science and technology, biotechnology, scientific and industrial research, atomic energy, space, earth sciences, and health research, including the Indian Council of Medical Research.

According to the notification, apart from the above-mentioned departments, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and its affiliated universities and institutes offering postgraduate and doctoral-level programmes under any ministry or department will also benefit from the relaxed rules.

