Centre seeks public comment on proposed rules for clinical electrical thermometers until December 30

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Centre has invited public comment till December 30 this year on the proposed Rules for Clinical Electrical Thermometer, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated on Sunday in an official release.

Department of Consumer Affairs of Government of India has proposed amendment as per the OIML recommendations under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, as per the release.

The draft rules, framed by a committee constituted by the Department, were published on the Department's website on November 29, 2024 for public consultation. Stakeholders and the public are invited to submit their comments and suggestions by 30th December 2024.

Once finalized after reviewing public and stakeholder feedback, these rules will standardize the accuracy and reliability of Clinical Electrical Thermometers, the ministry added in the release. The provisions mandate verification and stamping of these devices to ensure their compliance with prescribed standards, thereby protecting the health and well-being of humans and animals, the release added.

These thermometers are extensively used in households, healthcare facilities, and various industries. The proposed rules aim to foster trust in their measurements, ensuring that diagnosis and treatment decisions are based on reliable data.

The ministry added that these initiative is a significant step toward strengthening consumer safety and promoting uniformity in the measurement of body temperature.

The Legal Metrology Department under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, ensures accuracy and reliability in weighing and measuring devices, thereby, safeguarding consumer interests.

To enhance the standardization and precision of Clinical Electrical Thermometers designed to measure human and animal body temperatures, draft rules have been proposed. These rules aim to revise the existing regulations for such devices, which play a critical role in diagnosing conditions like fever and hypothermia, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor