Centre to develop tech for highspeed, ultra-low latency 5G services

New Delhi, Nov 9 To further ensure high-speed and ultra-low latency services required in 5G, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Linearized Amplifier Technology Services and Vedang Radio Tech.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), under DoT, Linearized Amplifier Technologies Services and Vedang Radio Tech joined hands to develop 'Millimeter wave Power Amplifiers Chips IP Cores for 5G FR2'.

Through this agreement, the organisations are gearing up to strengthen India’s capacity to produce and sustain cutting-edge solutions on a global scale.

“This will enhance cutting-edge research and infrastructure as well as aligns seamlessly with the National Semiconductor Mission, a crucial component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-in-India initiative,” said the Ministry of Communications in a statement.

These power amplifier IP cores are essential for standalone transceiver chips as well as also serve as building blocks in larger phased arrays, designed for beamforming systems that rely on over-the-air power combining.

The project aims to develop and validate the mm-wave Power amplifier IP cores for 5G FR2 frequency bands (26 GHz and 47 GHz) using commercial foundry services.

The 5G FR2 frequency bands can be leveraged to provide ample bandwidth availability at the mm-wave frequencies that is crucial for highspeed and ultra-low latency services required in 5G.

The project will use the standard process design kits (PDKs) in the design and hardware validation process underscoring a commitment to producing commercially viable, industry-ready IP cores.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, emphasised the department’s contributions as a beacon of indigenous development of telecom products and solutions and relentless effort in research accelerating nation’s growth with the unfettered support of the government.

