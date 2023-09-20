Century Ply Presents GlamourX India 2023: Acid Attack Survivors Shine on the Ramp, Inspiring Change and Empowerment

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 20: “Century Ply Presents GlamourX India” held on September 02, 2023 at Holiday Inn Kolkata Chinar Park- Darbar, with the support of the Acid Survivors and Women Welfare Foundation and Century Ply. West Bengal finally witnessed an extraordinary walk where acid attack survivors took the ramp and walked in beauty. Century Ply presents GlamourX India, which is the Mou Pijush Sarkar Initiative and is organized by GlamourX House, the first platform in West Bengal that has been able to make this type of walk happen.

During the event, Pijush Sarkar, Owner, Founder, MD, and COO of GlamourX House, said, "GlamourX House is always looking to empower women. Besides giving a platform to the young talents who want to make it big in the world of Glamour, we also aim to uplift the lives of underprivileged women who have gone through tremendous suffering due to poverty, atrocities, or other kinds of exploitation.".

Mou Sarkar, Owner, Co-Founder and CEO of GlamourX House, said, "It is a very delightful moment for us when we present the acid attack victims on the ramp, all looking pretty in designer wear and walking with confidence in front of so many people. It is one of the better things we have achieved through this platform. We sincerely hope that we can uplift the lives of more such grief-stricken women in the future through our platform. GlamourX House would like to thank "Century Ply and Acid Survivors & Women Welfare Foundation" as this uplifting attempt would not be possible without them".

Ratan Jhawar, Director and Senior Advisor of GlamourX House, said, I am always beside GlamourX House. GlamourX House is completely involved with work for the cause and the betterment of society, and so am I.

This year, we bring to the ramp some acid attack victims from different parts of Bengal. We want to remind everyone again that everyone is beautiful in their own way. We are also in talks with different corporate organizations to provide them with jobs. Thankfully, we have received some very positive assurance from many of them about the employment of acid attack victims, according to Mou and Pijush Sarkar.

The acid attack survivors also shared their ordeals and struggles in life. One of them narrated how she and her uncle were attacked with acid when her family rejected a marriage proposal. She also appealed that the uncontrolled sale of acid be banned so that miscreants could not commit this horrible crime.

The walk and talk of the acid attack survivors brought tears to the audience present at the Century Ply Presents GlamourX India final, while their spirit and confidence brought smiles and appreciation to them. It was truly a sight to behold.

We would also like to thank our fashion partners, KOLKATA NAMA (Santanu Guha Thakurta), MINU SARI, and TASAMM FASHION STUDIO, for their support.

