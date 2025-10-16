Century Real Estate delivers record Q2 performance of ₹1062 Cr in residential sales, led by Integrated Township and Luxury Developments

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Century Real Estate, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, has announced a stellar performance in Q2 FY26, achieving its highest-ever quarterly residential sales of ₹1062 crore. The record quarter reflects strong consumer confidence, robust project traction, and the company's strategic focus on Bengaluru's key micro-markets with a strategic commitment to the 'Pursuit of Excellence'.

During the quarter, Century Real Estate recorded its highest-ever monthly residential sales of ₹426 crore in September 2025, demonstrating the sustained momentum of demand across its portfolio. This growth was fuelled by robust traction in the luxury segment, led by the continued success of Century Regalia, and a surge in demand for integrated township living, reflected in the strong response to Century Seraya within Century One World, the company's flagship 135-acre integrated township on Airport Road in North Bengaluru. Together, these developments have anchored Century's performance this quarter, with Century Seraya alone achieving ₹501 crore in pre-launch sales.

Century's strong performance this quarter is also a reflection of its deep understanding of evolving consumer trends. Century Regalia, located in Indiranagar, has set a new benchmark in Bengaluru's ultra-luxury residential segment, crossing ₹1,612 crore in cumulative sales to date, and over 30% appreciation already within a year of launch, and redefining luxury living at the city's core. Meanwhile, the growing traction for Century Seraya at One World underscores a decisive shift towards high-quality, well-planned integrated townships that offer residents a seamless blend of work, home, and leisure, away from urban chaos. This strategic dual focus, on both established luxury micro-markets and emerging township corridors, is positioning Century to lead in the segments driving Bengaluru's next phase of residential growth.

Speaking on the company's phenomenal growth story, Mahesh Prabhu, CEO, Century Real Estate, said, "Q2 FY26 has been a defining quarter for Century Real Estate, marked by record-breaking sales across our portfolio. This performance reflects not just strong consumer demand, but also the broader shifts shaping Bengaluru's housing market, from rising NRI inflows and infrastructure-led corridor growth to the premiumisation of residential demand. By strengthening our presence in both core city luxury micro-markets and emerging growth hubs in North Bengaluru, we have positioned Century to lead in the segments driving the next wave of demand. Projects like Century Regalia and Century Seraya stand as benchmarks for what the future of urban living in Bengaluru looks like."

Speaking on how the company is adapting to the changing needs of home-buyers, Maninder Chhabra, Director - Sales, Marketing & CRM, added, "This quarter's performance reflects how consumer insights are shaping our product strategy in real time. We're increasingly able to identify emerging lifestyle shifts early and translate them into developments that truly resonate. With projects like Century Regalia, our global design collaborations have brought a distinctive edge to the luxury category, while Century Seraya's pre-launch response highlights the growing appeal of integrated township living. It's clear that customers are valuing thoughtful design, strong partnerships, and future-ready planning, and that continues to guide our approach as we move into H2 FY26."

With development portfolio spanning over 25 million sqft, Century Real Estate continues to translate its vision into tangible urban landmarks across Bengaluru. Building on a legacy of over five decades, the company has consistently evolved in step with the city's dynamic residential market. Continuing this momentum, Century is set to launch a landmark mixed-use development in East Bengaluru in Q3, further strengthening its presence across key growth corridors. Its strategic focus, differentiated offerings, and strong execution capabilities are poised to drive sustained growth and reinforce its position as one of Bengaluru's leading developers.

