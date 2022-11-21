Former Chelsea, Barcelona mastermind, and Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has been unveiled as Betvisa ambassador.

, an Asian online gambling platform, has named Spanish footballer Cesc Fabregas as its brand ambassador, marking the company's first major collaboration in world football ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Cesc Fabregas will now promote Betvisa as a trusted gaming site

Cesc Fabregas will represent and will star in a new series of social media ads and videos. As a newcomer to the Asian online gaming market, the company enlisted Cesc Fabregas to help establish a solid presence and add flair to the gaming business. This affiliation appears to be paving the way for the success of this online gambling site.

Cesc Fabregas won the World Cup with Spain

is a Spanish professional footballer who currently co-owns and plays for FC Como in Italy as a central midfielder. He began his career with Barcelona as a trainee and made his professional debut in the 2003-04 season.

When he joined Arsenal in September 2003, he was 16 years old and 227 days old, making him the Premier League's youngest player at the time. He made his first senior appearance for Arsenal in October 2003, as a late substitute in a 2-1 League Cup win over Rotherham United, at the age of 16 years and 354 days.

Cesc Fabregas was a key member of Arsenal's FA Cup-winning team in 2004, and he later captained the team at the age of 21. In 2006 and 2007, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year, and in 2008, he was named to the PFA Team of the Year.

Cesc Fabregas has played in three FIFA World Cups and two UEFA European Championships for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship twice in 2008 and 2012. He also won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and the UEFA World Cup for Under-19s.

