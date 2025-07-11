Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla joins USISPF executive committee

Washington DC [US], July 11 : The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Friday announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, as a Member of the Board's Executive Committee to the USISPF Board of Directors.

"It is an honor to join the USISPF Executive Committee. In a short span, USISPF has become a strong force in shaping and strengthening the strategic and economic ties between the United States and India. Its work in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and trust between the two nations has made a meaningful difference," said Kumar Mangalam Birla.

"The U.S.-India partnership is among the most consequential partnerships in the world, and I have long believed that when our two nations come together with purpose and clarity, they can shape the arc of global commerce and innovation for the better," he further added.

USISPF press release noted that Aditya Birla Group stands as the largest Indian greenfield investor in the US, with the company's investments rising over USD 15 billion and operations spanning 15 states across metals, carbon black, and chemicals.

Additionally, the Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group was recently awarded the Global Leadership Award at this year's USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

"I was honored to present the 2025 Global Leadership Award to Mr. Birla, who is a leading figure of the Indian business community. Mr. Birla joining the Executive Committee will help steer USISPF to new horizons and uncharted paths, as we continue to grow and define this accelerated partnership," said the Chairman of USISPF, John Chambers.

The other members of USISPF also welcomed the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla. Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, of Adobe and Vice Chair, USISPF Executive Committee, said that, "his visionary leadership and transformative impact on global business make him an invaluable addition to our efforts in strengthening the U.S.-India partnership."

The Aditya Birla Group is India's third largest conglomerate and holds leading positions across all major sectors in which it operates, including cement, chemicals, metals, textiles, fashion and financial services. Its growth is underpinned by a meritocratic culture and a global workforce of 180,000 employees, according to USISPF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor