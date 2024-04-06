Chairperson Railway Board CEO Jaya Varma Sinha oversees progress of Sivok - Rangpo rail project

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 : Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson Railway Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), led an inspection of the ongoing Sivok - Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP) on Saturday.

Accompanied by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, and Satish Kumar Pandey, General Manager/N. F. Railway/Construction, along with other senior railway and construction officials, Sinha meticulously reviewed the project's progress.

One of the ongoing national projects in India, the Sivok - Rangpo New Rail Line Project holds the promise of connecting the presently road-dependent Sikkim state to the country's railway map.

Speaking on the significance of the project, Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, highlighted its transformative potential.

De said, "The Chairperson Railway Board and CEO took stock of the progress of works and inspected the lining works of Tunnel no. T - 1 & T - 8 of this project. Chairperson Railway Board & CEO also inspected Tunnel no. T - 7 of the project. Notably, the first underground Railway Station within the Indian Railways network i.e. Teesta Bazar Station comes under this tunnel, marking a pioneering step in the advancement of Railway infrastructure in the country."

He added, "She also inspected Testa Bridge & Sivok Station construction work. Later, she had a brief discussion with the officials of Indian Railway Construction Organization (IRCON) on all the aspects of the Sivok - Rangpo New Rail Project."

During the inspection, Sinha personally assessed the lining works of Tunnel no. T - 1 and T - 8, underscoring the project's tunnel infrastructure.

Notably, Tunnel no. T - 7, encompasses the first underground Railway Station within the Indian Railways network - the Teesta Bazar Station - symbolizing a pioneering leap in railway infrastructure advancement.

Engaging in discussions with officials from the Indian Railway Construction Organization (IRCON), Sinha delved into all aspects of the Sivok - Rangpo New Rail Project, stressing the paramount importance of safety and sustainability in tunnel construction to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Upon completion, the SRRP will mark a historic milestone as it establishes railway connectivity to the state of Sikkim for the first time.

The ambitious project encompasses the construction of 14 tunnels spanning a total of 38.53 kilometers, in addition to five railway stations and 13 major bridges.

The inspection undertaken by Chairperson Railway Board and CEO Jaya Varma Sinha underscores the government's commitment to modernizing railway infrastructure and fostering inclusive development through enhanced connectivity.

