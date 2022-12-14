Chakli Art to be the Social Media Partner of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Chakli Art will be the Social Media Partner for the Esteemed Event for the Third Time in a Row

Mumbai, December 14: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. With Chakli Art as the esteemed Social Media Partner, the occasion will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Chakli Art Creative Digital Marketing Agency is a Mumbai-based organization that is known for its unique creativity. The agency has been lauded for its advertising capabilities, which have successfully revolutionized the marketing industry in India. With laurels such as ‘Emerging Digital Agency of the Year’ and ‘Popular Digital Marketing Agency of the Year’, it is no surprise that Chakli Art is blazing a trail of innovation by unlocking the potential of art and design.

Mehek Purohit, the Founder & Creative Director of Chakli Art said, Chakli Art is the digital sparrow flying so high, that the skies are roaring the blossoms of art across the Indian subcontinent. Flying through the digital space of creativity, Chakli Art is yet again proudly partnering with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. Both the brands are super excited and set to give India the cinematic experience that will make everyone want to tour ever corner of the country.

Having catered to over 100 brands since its inception in 2018, Chakli Art has been working with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for the past two years. The event in 2023 will mark the hat-trick of this partnership, as the agency will once again collaborate with DPIFF as the acclaimed Social Media Partner. Chakli Art has not only reformed the advertising industry in general, but has also brainstormed and developed the groundbreaking social media presence of DPIFF.

For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. The support of Chakli Art will undoubtedly play a great role in making the event a resounding success, mapping the contours of India through the medium of cinema. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other important dignitaries.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, please visit www.dpiff.in

