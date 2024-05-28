Championing democracy, Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda garners attention with his unique voting initiative

The young candidate from North East Delhi campaigns for 100 percent voter turnout for May 25th, 2024.

New Delhi [India], May 28: It is incredible to notice how a few individuals and professionals from across sectors worldwide have only gone ahead and brought more glory to their niches. Even more astonishing is how most of these individuals belong to the younger brigade and, with their visionary ideas and initiatives, pave the path for greater success in their fields. The political world is a world of its own, which has only seen a surge in the number of such incredible individuals and political leaders over the years. However, among them, young visionaries and leaders like Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda stand apart from the rest for reasons more than one.

Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda is a young North East Delhi candidate who will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The astute professional, backed by his educational qualification and experiences as a young tutor, has garnered even more headlines for his one-of-a-kind initiative regarding voting in Delhi.

Ravi Kiran Thilak has been championing democracy like no other, another reason that has brought him to the forefront of the political realm. His significant initiatives have captured the attention of all and turned more heads. His free and fair voting initiative has now garnered him even more attention and recognition.

Emphasizing the tagline “May 25th is not a Holiday, It's Voting Day. #everyvotematters” and “I'm a free voter,” he has already created a positive buzz among people in his constituency, especially the youngsters. As a candidate for the North East Delhi constituency, Ravi Kiran Thilak is on a mission to transform the landscape of democracy.

“Voting day is not a holiday. On Saturday, May 25th, 2024, I wish everyone to come out of their homes and vote for their candidate. This is a right every Indian should proudly fulfill as every vote matters,” he highlights.

Ravi Kiran Thilak has been championing free voting and encouraging 100 percent voting, campaigning to increase the voting percentage in Delhi. He is determined to inspire a 100 percent turnout for the voting on Saturday. His campaign for increased voter turnout thrives on the foundation of accessibility and awareness.

Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda's candidacy comes as a new wave of independent and community-focused politics. His message is clear as the voting day approaches, “Voting is a day of action, and every vote will shape the future of North East Delhi and the entire nation.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor