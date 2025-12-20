PNN

Dubai [UAE], December 20: The global Roll Ball arena witnessed history in motion as India rose above fierce competition to conquer the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 at the iconic Shabab Al Ahli Club, Dubai. Featuring 15 participating nations, the championship showcased elite skill, speed, and strategy culminating in a golden chapter for Indian Roll Ball as both the Men's and Women's teams were crowned World Champions.

What made this triumph truly legendary was the formidable challenge posed by Kenya, the defending champions in both categories and the most dominant force in recent Roll Ball history. Kenya entered the tournament chasing supremacy and history having won the 2019 and 2023 World Cups (defeating India and Egypt respectively). Yet, under relentless pressure and unshakable belief, India reclaimed its rightful place at the top of the world.

Behind this extraordinary achievement stood vision, belief, and relentless motivation embodied by Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India, whose driving force and strategic encouragement acted as an immense motion of momentum, pushing Indian players to attack, defend, and capture goals with fearless intent at every crucial moment.

Men's Team: Seventh Consecutive Final, Fifth World Title

India's men once again underlined their unmatched consistency by reaching the World Cup final for the 7th consecutive time a feat unparalleled in Roll Ball history. Having previously lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019, the Dubai triumph marked India's fifth Men's World Cup title.

The Men's team tore through the tournament like a storm, overwhelming opponents with speed, tactical discipline, and lethal goal conversion. Their gameplay reflected a clear philosophy attack with intent, defend with structure, and never ease pressure.

That philosophy has long been championed by Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India, whose focus on aggressive yet controlled gameplay translated into India's ability to constantly push forward and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Men's Road to Glory

League Stage

- vs Saudi Arabia: 16-1

- vs Brazil: 11-2

- vs Congo: Walkover

Quarterfinal

- vs Pakistan: 17-5

Semifinal

- vs Egypt: 6-2

Final

- vs Kenya: 11-10

The final against Kenya was a nerve-shredding spectacle. Trailing 4-8 at halftime, India faced the full might of the defending champions. What followed was a masterclass in resilience. With tactical brilliance, relentless attacks, and ironclad defense, India clawed their way back to clinch an unforgettable 11-10 victory, silencing the Kenyan charge and igniting celebrations across the arena.

Women's Team: Ending Kenya's Hat-Trick Dream

The Indian women delivered one of the most defining moments of the championship by ending Kenya's bid for a historic hat-trick of World Cup titles. Having previously won the title in 2013 and 2017, India captured their third Women's World Cup crown in Dubai.

Moments like these, insiders say, reflect the continuous motivation and high-performance mindset instilled by Tapan Acharya, President, Roll Ball Federation of India, whose emphasis on fearless play and forward momentum empowered the team to seize decisive goals when it mattered the most.

Women's Road to Glory

League Stage

- vs Saudi Arabia: 25-0

- vs Vietnam: Walkover

Quarterfinal

- vs Poland: 11-0

Semifinal

- vs Iran: 2-1

Final

- vs Kenya: 3-2

The final was a high-octane battle of nerves and skill. Kenya, the reigning champions, pushed India to the limit, but the Indian women displayed extraordinary composure and tactical discipline to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory, scripting one of the most memorable upsets in World Cup history.

Preparation, Promise, and Performance

Behind India's dominance lay meticulous preparation. Following team selection, players underwent a 30-day high-intensity national training camp in Pune, India, focusing on fitness, tactical execution, and mental conditioning a foundation that paid rich dividends on the world stage.

The triumph also fulfilled a promise made earlier by Mr. Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India, who had confidently declared at the 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship in Indore that India would reclaim its position at the pinnacle of world Roll Ball. In Dubai, the Indian teams delivered on that promise in emphatic fashion.

Expressing his pride, Mr. Tapan Acharya hailed the players' fighting spirit, unity, and commitment, calling the double triumph a testament to India's growing global leadership in the sport.

A Grand Farewell: Closing Ceremony

The championship concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, and global camaraderie. As medals were awarded and trophies lifted, the Indian tricolour soared high, accompanied by thunderous applause from fans and officials alike. Cultural performances, emotional farewells, and moments of mutual respect among nations marked a fitting end to an unforgettable World Cup.

A Statement to the World

By defeating the most formidable rivals, reclaiming lost ground, and lifting both World Cup trophies, India sent a resounding message to the global sporting community:

India does not shy away from champions India conquers them.

With momentum on their side and belief stronger than ever, Indian Roll Ball stands tall Champions of the World, once again.

