Chandigarh University Launches "Quantum for Bharat" Mission; Aims to Make India a Global AI and Quantum Computing Hub

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10: India's first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, hosted the first of its kind AI Convergence Summit 2026. The AI Convergence Summit 2026 is one of the official pre-runup event and part of Union Government's upcoming India AI Impact Global Summit 2026 that is being held in New Delhi from 19th to 20th February.

The AI Convergence Summit 2026 hosted by Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has brought together AI & Tech-Experts from 5 countries including Government policymakers, global industry leaders, researchers, start-ups, venture capitalists, investors, and academicians on one platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges for India & its citizens in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. As a part of AI Convergence Summit 2026, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is also hosting India's First AI Healthcare Hackathon as the state of Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the national theme of 'Health & AI' by Union Government.

The AI Convergence Summit 20026 saw participation of more than 70+ AI experts, Researchers, Healthcare experts, startup leaders, CEOs, Founders, Academicians, government agency experts and innovators from countries of USA, Denmark, Germany, India and UK.

1500 teams comprising of 5000 YOUTH Participants from all over India are participating in the AI Healthcare hackathon which saw tech-oriented AI Solutions being worked upon by young technocrats and engineers. There are more than 100+ problem statements in the field of healthcare being provided by Government Agencies and Industry for which AI Augmented results are being discussed and formulated during the AI Healthcare Hackathon.

While giving details about the AI Convergence Summit 2026, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member Parliament and Chancellor Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "The Summit is being hosted to provide a platform to Young Innovators to meet Global AI Industry Experts who would apprise them about the technology advancements and applications of AI and Quantum Computing. In addition, the AI Convergence Summit also helps common man to understand the Government Policies and Initiatives that being taken with the help of AI to maximize the benefits of the welfare schemes." He further added that, "The summit is aimed to bridge India's AI policy framework with real-world deployment, fostering collaboration across government, academia, industry, and the start-up ecosystem."

The summit featured participation and collaboration from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India; Government of Uttar Pradesh; MeitY Startup Hub; IndiaAI; and Digital India, reflecting strong institutional and policy backing.

Prominent speakers included (Chief Guest) Nivedan Rathi, Founder, Future and AI; Prasad Menon, CEO, President, CIBA, ISBA; Dr. Pannirselvam Madanagopal, Chief Executive Officer, MeitY Startup Hub, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Teja Chintalapati, Principal Manager, Cyber Innovation, Data Security Council of India (DSCI); JBV Reddy, Mission Director, National Quantum Mission, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Himanshu Joshi, Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; and Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, among others.

A key highlight of the summit was the Strategic Policy Dialogue on Shaping India's AI and Quantum Future: From Policy to Platforms, which examined the operationalization of India's AI and Quantum strategies across governance, defense, industry, start-ups, and international cooperation. The dialogue positioned Uttar Pradesh as a critical execution partner in India's AI and Quantum journey ahead of the India AI Impact Global Summit 2026.

MP and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu along with Global AI Experts launched Chandigarh University's "Quantum for Bharat" a National Initiative aimed to build capacity in terms of Building Quantum Computing Infrastructure, providing training & upskilling programs to build next-gen talent pool in the field of AI & Quantum Computing and also opening gateway for young innovators to foster research and entrepreneurship in the emerging fields of AI.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "Through Quantum for Bharat Mission, Chandigarh University aims to make India a Global hub for Quantum Computing by nurturing talent right from school level to university level. In addition, it will also foster the spirit of start-ups and research amongst the Indian youth in the emerging fields of AI and Quantum Computing."

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh also launched its "AI for ALL" mission which is a national initiative to take forward PM Narendra Modi's vision to increase AI Literacy amongst the citizens of the nation across all the fields. The AI for All mission of Chandigarh University will also work upon the propagation of specialized training programs and workshops across India so that youth of the nation could be embarked with the skills of tomorrow that can enhance their employability.

The summit also witnessed a series of panel discussions on topics including Operationalizing the Vision: Uttar Pradesh as India's AI and Quantum Powerhouse; Industry Leadership in Responsible and Inclusive AI; Women's Leadership in AI; AI-Augmented Healthcare; From Lab to Launch: Building AI-First Deep-Tech Start-ups; and Funding Pathways for AI Innovation.

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

For more information, please visit: www.culko.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor