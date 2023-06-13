Chandigarh University offers support to 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 13: Chandigarh University (CU) chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu announced that the Chandigarh University will offer every kind of help to the 700 Indian students - who have fallen prey to fake college admission offer letters by the fraudulent consultants - if they are deported from Canada.

Sandhu said this during the varsity's annual convocation that was held on Friday at the campus premises. "Our government is working closely with their counterparts in Canada to resolve the issue which we are hopeful will happen soon," he said while talking to the media.

Left in the lurch, 700-odd Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation from Canada after the authorities in the country found their admission offer letters to be fake.

Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The university will provide every possible help to these students if they are deported. We will give them admission and enroll them in the same batches. Their credit score mapping will be carried out properly so that the credits earned by them in their previous institutions are not wasted. Bridge courses will also be offered to them if any gap is found during the credit score mapping. The university will make sure that they do not face any loss."

Sandhu also said that if these students are deported, later the university will also assist them in pursuing their study abroad dreams in legitimate ways.

"We understand the situation they are facing right now in the foreign country. We can feel their pain and stand with their families back in India," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, adding that the university is also exploring starting a helpline number for the affected students and their families.

Meanwhile, more than 1400 students were awarded undergraduate and postgraduate, and Ph.D. degrees during the annual convocation held at CU on Friday. The convocation ceremony was attended by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor