Chandigarh University's Commitment to Academic Excellence Transcends Beyond Borders, 1900 International Study Offers Received by its Students

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 31: Studying abroad at renowned international universities is a dream of almost every student, but quite often, owing to lack of adequate resources that dream unfortunately remains unfulfilled for many students.

Since, its inception in 2014, under the International Program of Chandigarh University, over 1900 international offers have been received by the students of Chandigarh University to take part in international academic programs in top global universities in 37 countries and as many as 891 students have visited top universities in the world as part of internships, scholarships and semester exchange programs. These students received scholarships worth Rs 82 Crore and amongst them the highest scholarship of Rs 1.28 crores has been given to one of the students.

Chandigarh University's international transfer and semester exchange program facilitates international visits of its students to the renowned academic institutions and top universities in the world every year as part of academic (semester) exchange program and internships in a hassle-free manner.

Prof. (Dr) Rajan Sharma, Director International Affairs and International Admissions, Chandigarh University, said, "Providing international academic exposure to its students has been a major cornerstone of the academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University. In the past 10 years, Chandigarh University have forged partnerships with top 502 universities and industry giants in over 95 countries across the world. There are 51 academic disciplines in Chandigarh University, under which number of students have visited top academic institutions and universities in 37 countries in the past 10 years."

CU students visited Deakin University, Australia; Vancouver Island University, Canada; University of New Castle, Australia; Saint Petersburg University, Russia; University of North America, USA; and Park Royal Penang, Malaysia among other premiere universities in 37 countries. CU has an international research network with more than 250 universities in 60 countries in various fields such as Engineering, Hospitality, Management and Sciences.

310 students visited Walt Disney World in Florida, USA

As many as 310 students of CU visited the World's number 1 entertainment company, Walt Disney World at Florida in USA, as part of internship, cultural exchange and academic exchange programs.

Professor Rajan Sharma said, "Apart from experiencing the cultural exchange with people from all across the world, getting training, interactions with experts from diverse domains, students also get life-changing opportunities that enrich them both professionally and personally. As part of the international program, Chandigarh University has been providing various opportunities to study in prestigious global universities and higher educational institutions. These opportunities include semester exchange programs, summer training, student exchange programs, master's degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programs and international employment prospects."

He added, "Chandigarh University's international program not only empowering its students with global academic exposure, but it also opens doors to plethora of global employment opportunities as well. With a degree from renowned international university coupled with diverse global immersive cultural experience, Chandigarh University has been giving wings to the dreams of students to study top global educational institutions."

Students who visited top global universities for study availed scholarships worth Rs 82 crores

CU empower its students financially who visit top global universities for study with scholarships

Chandigarh University provides International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training in its campus itself and sends students abroad with 50 percent less expenses with the scholarship. These students receive scholarships worth Rs 82 Crore and amongst them, the highest scholarship of Rs 1.28 crores has been given to one of the students.

There is an in-house provision (by CU) to ready visa files of students and success rate for the visas is 100 percent at CU. The students who visit foreign universities also get benefits like scholarships, tuition fee waivers and other benefits.

Professor Rajan Sharma said, "Chandigarh University ensures that the entire exercise of sending its students to study in top global universities abroad is hassle-free and cost-effective, so that students won't have to face any difficulty. As a result, the number of CU students who are visiting the top global universities have been increasing with the passage of each year."

Chandigarh University has opened doors of global opportunity for its students to fulfil their dream of not just studying but also get a degree from renowned foreign universities, thereby opening plethora of global employment avenues for them both in India and abroad. It not only enriches students academically but also empowers them with global exposure and endless networking opportunities that expand beyond the classroom learning.

CU ties up with Harvard University for program in Business Management

Chandigarh University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Harvard University, to start a collaborative business management academic program this year. As part of this collaboration, CU students will be taught by faculty of Harvard University's Business School for a semester under this online MBA programme.

Harvard University faculty will also provide their course material and other educational materials like real business case studies, during the semester, to CU students. Chandigarh University's business management students are set to benefit from this collaboration, as they will be graded with Harvard University students and get placements at top global firms.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493328/Chandigarh_University_International_Transfer.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor