Chandigarh Welfare Trust to attempt Guinness World Record for fitting prosthetic limbs in a day

Chandigarh [India], August 29: Guided by the spirit of Seva, the notion of selfless service, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) will serve all strata of society including the elderly, women and children through a number of activities during a 15-days 'Sewa Pakhwada' which will start on September 17, on the occasion of 73rd birthday of prime minister Narendra Modi, with a free mega multi-specialty health camp, at Grain Market, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

During the Sewa Pakhwada, a variety of activities are lined up during the 15 days. The free mega multi-specialty health camp will be held from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on September 17, where prosthetic limbs will also be distributed and fitted to the needy patients free of cost.

The health camp aims to distribute free prosthetic hands and legs to those in need and all are welcome to benefit from the noble initiative. Notably more than 2,000 individuals have already reaped the benefits of free limbs during the previous camps organised by CWT and Chandigarh University. However, this year CWT is aiming to create history and enter in the Guiness Book of World Records for fitting prosthetic limbs in a day.

Chandigarh University Chancellor & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu, who launched the registration portal of the mega health camp, which is open now, said that we are committed to serve the people of this beautiful city and this Sewa Pakhwada is an initiative in that direction. "We are organizing a day-long mega health mega multi-specialty health camp aiming to provide free and quality healthcare services to the general public in Chandigarh and its nearby areas. This noble initiative also reaffirms our commitment to build a sustainable and progressive future for the people of the city beautiful," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

He said that after the free mega health camp on September 17, other activities including Swachhta drive and Fit India activities will be organized over the next 14 days in the city.

Chandigarh University Chancellor & CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "This mega multi-specialty health camp is in line with the vision of our prime minister Narendra Modi, who has given world the mantra 'One Earth, One Health', for the global health and wellbeing. PM Modi is the visionary leader who is behind many pioneering initiatives in India aimed to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all. The mega health camp is our contribution to towards the government of India's revolutionary vision of providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all."

Divulging details about the health camp, Satnam Singh Sandhu stated, "Different types of camps will be held during the mega health camp which includes cancer screening camp, to apprise the citizens about warning signs of different types of cancer, and prosthetic limbs fitting camp where a facility of fitting artificial limbs will be provided to enable people with disabilities to lead a normal life. Besides these, child healthcare camp, dental check-up camp, general medical check-up camp, mental health counselling, eye screening camp, health check-up camp, orthopedic camp and gynecology camps will be will be held."

While the prosthetic legs are distributed in association with rotary club Chandigarh Central and Rotary Club New Kalyan Maharashtra, the prosthetic arms will be distributed in association with rotary club Chandigarh Central and Rotary Club Poona Downtown.

Satnam Singh Sandhu urged the residents of the city to come forward and take full advantage of the number of health services provided at the mega camp. "The registration window is open now till September 16. There is no fee required to be paid for the registration. Hundreds of doctors and medicos along with the volunteers of CWT will be present at the camp," he said.

"The registrations have opened for the mega health camp where prosthetic limbs will be fitted to the needy patients. Residents of the city can register for the camp on the website www.chandigarhwelfaretrust.com. We are hopeful that a sizable number of residents will visit the camp and avail the benefit," said Sunil Kansal, president of Rotary Club Chandigarh Central.

