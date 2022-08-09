Changemakers of India - Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is a different sort of Indian tycoon. The 60-year-old university dropout and son of a trader is a first-generation entrepreneur who has become the world’s fourth-richest man by building and buying critical energy and infrastructure assets at lightning speed.Adani is the president of the Adani Foundation, funded through the Adani Group. It was founded in 1996. Other than Gujarat, the Foundation operates in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

In March 2020, he contributed ₹100 crore (US$13 million) to the PM Cares Fund through his group's philanthropy arm, to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.[28] A contribution of ₹5 crore (US$630,000) was made to the Gujarat CM Relief Fund and ₹1 crore (US$130,000) to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund.Adani led diversified conglomerate Adani Group imported four ISO cryogenic tanks filled with 80 metric tones of liquid medical oxygen from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Mundra in Gujarat. The group also secured 5,000 medical-grade oxygen cylinders from Linde Saudi Arabia. In a Twitter post, Adani shared that each day his group is supplying 1,500 cylinders with medical oxygen to wherever they are needed in the Kutch district of Gujarat.[30] In June 2022, Adani has committed to donate Rs 60,000 crore ($7.7 billion) to social causes. Adani's corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation, making it one of the biggest transfers to a philanthropic trust in India.

