Changemakers of India - Mukesh Ambani

The business tycoon and chairman of the conglomerate empire, Reliance Group, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is among the richest people in the world. He is considered as the face of new emerging India. His brilliance and success can be found from the fact that his company is presently India's most valuable company in terms of market value. Born on 19 April 1957 in Aden, (now Yemen), Mukesh is the eldest son of late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. He is a Chemical Engineer from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. He pursued an MBA from Stanford University in the US.

After completing his education, he joined 'Reliance Industries' and assisted his father in the establishment of the textile industry.Mukesh has been the part of the Reliance board since 1977. Gradually, with his outstanding affords and sincerity, he developed the business in different segments like retail, telecommunication, and petrochemicals. In 2002, after the death of Dhirubhai, Mukesh and Anil Ambani were assumed to lead the company jointly. Although feuds between the brothers over control prompted his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, to split the assets of Reliance through a noncompetition agreement.In June last year, Reliance proposed to invest ₹75,000 crore over three years to set up four giga-factories across 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, produce solar panels, energy storage systems, electrolyzers and fuel cells, and forge global partnerships to help the company achieve net carbon zero status by 2035.

