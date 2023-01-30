Chennai: G20 Education Working Group meet to be held with focus on tech-enabled learning

In the run-up to the G20 summit in September, a series of meetings are lined up to be held across various Indian towns and cities. One of them is the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG), which will commence on Tuesday in Chennai.

Under the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG), as many as nine separate meetings are scheduled to be held in various cities, with the last meeting on June 22, 2023, in Pune.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year.

As India takes over the Presidency, the working group aims to work together with G20 countries to bridge gaps in quality education and skilling.

"We will uphold the G20 India Presidency theme of 'One Earth One Family One Future', which resonates India's ancient belief that the world is one family: in order to find solutions to the common challenges that the planet is facing, we must envision and act together, including in education," a factsheet said ahead of the meeting.

G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) will focus on four priorities and those are ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning; making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative at every level; building capacities, promoting life-long learning in the context of future of work; strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

On Tuesday, there will be a seminar on the 'Role of Digital Technology in Education' at IIT Madras.

Subsequently, the two-day first meeting of the G20 EdWG will commence on Wednesday in the same city Chennai.

Over 60 delegates from the G20 member, guest countries and invited organizations (OECD, UNESCO & UNICEF) will participate in the seminar and exhibition, including academic experts, faculty and students, MoE, MSDE, NSDC,NCERT, UGC, AICTE.

"This is for the first time that India is providing a unique platform to all the G20 member & guest countries to showcase their innovative inputs and their achievements with respect to using digital technology in education," the factsheet stated.

Post the meetings, the visiting delegates would be taken on an excursion trip to Shore Temple and Five Chariots, Mahabalipuram. Various entertainment programs showcasing the culture of Tamil Nadu, including dance performances and musical nights, are also planned.

( With inputs from ANI )

