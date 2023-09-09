Chidiyan Da Chamba Trailer Set to Release on September 15: A Glimpse into Women's Empowerment In True Sense

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: In a world that claims to be progressive and liberating for women, the harsh reality often tells a different story, especially in the rural corners of our society. "Chidiyan Da Chamba," a forthcoming Punjabi movie that has taken the internet by storm even before it's trailer release, aims to shed light on crucial issues and delve into the lives of women who continue to struggle for their basic rights and self-worth, before and after marriage.

Scheduled for a trailer release on September 15, 2023, "Chidiyan Da Chamba" takes a poignant look at the modern woman's plight in rural areas. While society may tout progress, women still find themselves ensnared in various traps, whether it's within their own families or after marriage. The film strives to bring the harsh realities of these women in a light manner to the forefront, emphasising the urgent need for women's empowerment.

Directed by stalwart director Prem Singh Sidhu, the movie promises to take the Punjabi realm of cinema on a different scale altogether.

This project is the brainchild of Sukhwinder Kharour, Dimple Kharour, and Abhaydeep Singh Mutti, who previously co-produced the successful film "TERE LAYI," under their banner, KHAROUR FILMS LLP. and FRUITCHAAT ENTERTAINMENT.

With another untitled project in the pipeline, they are now focusing on telling deeply rooted stories that spotlight the female perspective, all within the cultural backdrop of Punjab.

The stellar cast of "Chidiyan Da Chamba" includes the talented Amyra Dastur, Sharan Kaur, Neha Pawar, Mehnaaz Kaur, Shivjyot Singh, Yograj Singh, Ashish Duggal, Sanju Solanki, Prabh Grewal, Raj Dhaliwal, and Sandeep Brar. Together, they promise to bring these gripping narratives to life with their exceptional performances.

