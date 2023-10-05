Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lays Foundation Stone for India's Largest Pumped Storage Project

PRNewswire

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated India's largest pumped storage project in Madhya Pradesh. The project is being developed by Greenko Group, India's largest energy storage company.

The project, which is located in the Khemla block, Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, has a capacity of 1440 megawatt (MW), with storage for 7.5 hours and is now being expanded to 1920 MW with storage of 6 hours to provide a storage of nearly 11 Giga watt hours (GWh) daily.

The overall investment will total Rs 11,500 crores over the next three years and generate 4800 jobs during construction and 200 jobs after completion of the construction.

An additional Rs 15 crore will be invested in local community projects to support indirect jobs such as small infrastructure contracts, hiring of vehicles etc. It will be completed within 30 months as against allocated period of 36 months by statutory authorities.

When completed, the project will be able to integrate more than 7000 MW of renewable capacity.

This project is an off stream open loop project as it envisages the construction of new off stream reservoir known as the upper reservoir and the existing Gandhi Sagar Reservoir will be used as lower reservoir. The proposed upper reservoir shall be made by construction of a 5,970-metre-long and a 35-metre-tall Asphalt Face Rockfill Embankment Dam (AFRD).

""The inauguration marks a milestone in India's clean energy efforts, said Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Group CEO and Managing Director, Greenko Group. "It is a moment of great pride for Greenko that we have pioneered to deliver 24/7 dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonization and energy transition. Achieving this is made possible through national-level policy backing and the forward-thinking guidance of the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Greenko is committed to facilitate a comprehensive shift towards carbon-free energy through integrated solutions."

Greenko Group has an installed capacity base of 7.3 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over ~100+ projects across 15 states and delivering 20+ Bn units of renewable energy annually across the country constituting ~1.5-2% of total India electricity needs.

Greenko Group is the world's largest energy storage company and one of the largest clean energy companies globally. The Group is focused on enabling carbon neutral solutions to achieve net zero goals of corporates and global economies at scale through its intelligent energy platform and green hydrogen production systems. Greenko is building 30 Giga Watt Hours of lowest cost storage capacity as part of its plan in developing energy storage cloud platform of 100 Giga Watt Hours.

