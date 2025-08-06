Chintaintamanis Group Launches North Avenue -- Setting New Standards for Plotted Living in North Gurugram under DDJAY

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6: Marking a bold new chapter in its illustrious journey, Chintamanis Group, a trusted name in NCR real estate for over two decades, has officially launched "North Avenue" a premium plotted development located in the booming North Gurugram corridor under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY).

Known for its technical excellence in high-rise residential developments, Chintamanis Group's latest venture, North Avenue, stands as its 11th real estate project and first plotted development. The Group leverages its deep-rooted expertise in high-rise construction to meet the growing demand for gated plotted townships in the NCR region.

Rs. 600 Crore Sales Potential Across Phases

The launch of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone for North Avenue. Spanning 13.3 acres, this phase comprises 188 premium residential plots along with 1.5 to 2 acres of commercial (SCO) spaces, targeting a projected sales realization of Rs. 150 crore.

Phases 2 and 3, scheduled for launch in the coming quarters, will expand the project to a total of 40 acres, with a combined sales potential of Rs. 450 crore. Overall, North Avenue's total topline is projected to reach Rs. 600 crore, positioning it as one of the largest DDJAY-plotted township launches in the region.

A Lifestyle-Centric, Policy-Driven Development

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Dua, Founder and Director, Chintamanis Group, said "North Avenue is not just about owning land it's about owning a lifestyle. We are combining the flexibility of plotted development with a thoughtfully curated community experience. Developed under DDJAY, this project offers homebuyers a secure, transparent, and future-ready investment, backed by clear policies and robust infrastructure planning."

The gated community will feature 24/7 security, wellness zones, sports facilities, and a dedicated clubhouse, offering an ideal blend of independent living with community amenities.

Prime Location with Unmatched Connectivity

Strategically positioned opposite the KMP Expressway and just a stone's throw from AIIMS Hospital, Reliance MET City, and close to the Dwarka Expressway, North Avenue offers seamless access to healthcare, education, and industrial hubs reinforcing its appeal for both homebuyers and investors.

With unit prices starting at Rs. 80 lakhs, North Avenue delivers a rare value proposition combining premium amenities, strategic location, and policy-aligned affordability.

A pioneer in NCR real estate for over 20 years, Chintamanis Group holds a legacy of eight successfully delivered projects and two ongoing ultra-luxury high-rise developments, widely recognized for their quality, innovation, and customer trust. North Avenue marks the Group's first plotted development, opening a new chapter in land-based residential communities crafted to meet the needs of modern, aspirational living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor