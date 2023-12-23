CII – Young Indians Knowledge Session

New Delhi (India), December 23: CII – Young Indians recently organized an enlightening knowledge session featuring prominent experts, Mr. Jayesh Faria, Director at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth and Mr. Atul Suri, Founder of Marathon Trends PMS. The session, convened by Yi Indore Chairperson, Mr. Rahul Singhal and Yi Entrepreneurship Chair- Mr.Siddhant Gupta delved into the convergence of the rising economy and equity markets, providing key insights for successful portfolio building.

The session was moderated by Mr. Abhishek Bhatt Vice President Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

Highlights of the Session:

1. Trend Following Strategies:

– Mr. Atul Suri shared fundamental insights on effective trend following strategies.

– Discussed key metrics for analyzing stocks and sectors, emphasizing the significance of quality in long-term profitability.

2. Quality Over Familiarity:

– Emphasized that quality is not merely about owning well-known names but about companies capable of delivering sustained profits over an extended period.

3. Attributes for a Winning Portfolio:

– Mr. Jayesh Faria highlighted crucial attributes for crafting a winning portfolio during India’s promising period of robust growth.

4. Golden Time for India’s Growth:

– Acknowledged the opportune moment for robust growth across various parameters in India.

Reception:

– The event received a positive response from the Young Indians CII members, reflecting the keen interest and relevance of the insights shared.

