Circle Tattoo: A Trending Tattoo Studio In Mumbai Bringing Creative & Custom Fantasies To Life

October 3: Mumbai-based, trending tattoo studio has been gaining tremendous popularity for bringing some of the most creative and customized tattoo ideas to life. And that too, with some of the best deals and budget-friendly prices, with a tattoo studio experience that is not only friendly but also one of its kind.

“Every client encounter should feel like meeting an old friend,” believes the Circle Tattoo team. The core focus of the team is to help people discover what tattoo matches their thinking and personality best and gets them rid of the tattoo cravings they have always had.

Personal expression is one of the biggest reasons people why people desire a tattoo. But there is no denying the fact that there are tons of people who desire a tattoo but don’t know which one to get. In such cases, an experienced tattoo professional that can understand the intensity of your emotions like a true friend becomes urgent. And one such platform that has been generously grabbing attention for its friendliness and sensitivity towards its clients is Circle Tattoo.

Circle Tattoo is an entrepreneurial venture brought to life by an MBA in Media and Entertainment graduate, a marketing freelancer, and an experienced tattoo studio manager, Ankit Raturi, along with nine of his friends, who left their jobs and supported his idea, and also made it their own. Today, such a flexible and friendly approach of this brand has helped them expand its operations to two tattoo studios in Mumbai and one in Delhi, and it even plans to inaugurate more in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore in the future.

There has always been a trend among successful businessmen to diversify their portfolios across various industries. And, I strongly believe in this thought process as even Warren Buffet once said that never depend on a single source of income, and always focus on making investments in a second source”, says Ankit Raturi, Founder of Circle Tattoo.

Post the successful response to the Circle Tattoo studio in Mumbai, and the brand also launched Circle Café in Malad West. This was followed by the launch of Circle Marketing Agency and a jewellery store, Subtle By Circle. In the near future, the brand plans to ace the Indian apparel industry, followed by a dance studio and a salon. Thus, leaving no stones untouched.

Since its launch, thousands of people have reached out to Circle Tattoo studio to get the job done. From a comforting team that meets their client’s interests to a hundred per cent satisfaction rate, getting a tattoo always gets as premium as it can get.

You can get up to 15 per cent off on custom tattoos at Circle Tattoo studio. Some of the monthly offers launched by them get published on their website on a consistent basis. Over 199+ tattoos are also on flash sale starting at INR1999. And the best part is you can always get free and effective consultation on your tattoo ideas here.

Business ideas may come and go, but a team that is ready to do whatever it takes to succeed is more important than a billion-dollar idea. This is definitely the secret behind the success of Circle Tattoo studio and its other ongoing ventures.

The marketing segment of the Circle Tattoo studio is done by Ankit’s friends, Manohar Thorat, Harshad Malkar, Roshni Ravariya and Prathamesh Ghanekar as well. The studio is managed by his friends, Aayushi Mehta, Romit Patel and Azeem Ansari. And his tattoo artists team includes the talented Bishal Majumder, Parth Vasani, Sanket Gaurav, Prasad Sonawane, Maverick Fernz, and piercing artist Pius Sengupta. These are the people who have been the backbone of Circles Growth.

