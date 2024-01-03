City Of Dreams – Mumbai to Witness 3rd Season of Heritage Sport of India, Polo organised by Turf Games Global Sports, at the Iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: The King of Sports and the Sport of Kings with Turf Games Global Sports is making its comeback with its 3rd Season at Mumbai's Iconic location. The Company is known for curating & organizing luxury sports in India, where man and animal synergies become one.

India – the birthplace of modern Polo, and we at Turf Games Global Sports embrace our revered heritage with affinity and passion for this grand iconic game of polo, also known as the King of Sport, by blending years of our dedication and expertise to curate and create a platform that showcases this timeless game throughout our nation.

We open our doors to the thrilling and encaptivating world of Equestrian Polo from 1st Jan 2024 to 6th Jan 2024 at the Iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where the team will play for TURF GAMES – MAHARAJ PREM SINGH TROPHY (6 Goal Tournament), delivering class polo along with and evening of sport, elegance & luxury.

Col. Maharaj Prem Singh (1915-2000) was a Legendary Indian Polo Player born in a royal polo-playing family and is remembered for his exceptional skill and contribution to the sport of Polo. He played a key role in India's success at the Queen's Cup in the UK and was the first polo player to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1961. He was also instrumental in reviving polo in India after World War II.

Ms Sonam Gupta – Founder of TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS, quotes that our commitment and dedication with a decade of experience in creating marquee experiential events puts forth another exciting game to witness the grandeur and opulence of this regal sport. She mentions our highly experienced, tight-knit core team is dedicated and will deliver experiential and marquee evenings that will not only enthrall the crowds but have them gasping for more.

Talking to Shiv Gupta, Co-founder TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS, about the Organisational values, he mentions “ Our values align harmoniously with the sport, fostering unity & celebration by blending the heritage of Polo with strategic partnerships, curating an authentic experience that resonates with building brand awareness and audience alike”. We also pride ourselves with our ability to capture the true essence and legacy of this aspirational sport of Polo, by crafting extraordinary moments and memories that far-surpass anyone's expectations and imagination, giving our brand partners the right platform to connect with their specific target audience.

We thank our brand partners, whose partnership didn't just fuelled the event but also strengthened the bonds and amplified the reach of our shared values to showcase the elegance and excitement of polo to a wider audience.

We welcome you to witness the union of legacy & luxury and be a part of our continued journey to revive this great game and enhance the sport where boundaries between man and horse are defined only by their ability to be the best athlete they can be!

