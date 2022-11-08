City to witness green planet run for environmental sustainability on November 13

The run is being organised in 5 and 10 km categories by R Planet Integrated Solution and Technogreen Recycling.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Ahmedabad will host a run aimed at creating awareness about environmental sustainability and promoting a circular economy on November 13.

The green planet run at Sabarmati Riverfront event centre has been organised by R Planet Integrated Solution, which is focused on the safe collection, transportation, recycling and disposal of e-waste, and Technogreen Recycling, a provider of business-to-business (B2B) platform for e-waste management and recycling marketplace.

“Becoming environmentally sustainable is not just important but a must to mitigate the impact of climate change on our planet and our lives. Awareness is the key to making environmental sustainability a mass movement, and this is what the green planet run is aimed at. It is aimed at celebrating the passion for environmental sustainability and giving a boost to a reusable and recyclable economy,” said Shalini Singh, Director, R Planet Integrated Solution.

The green planet run will have two categories of 5 km and 10 km. The registration fee for participants is Rs. 200 and Rs. 250 for the two categories respectively. The participants will get T-shirt, e-certificate, BIB, and refreshments/snacks. The winners will also get medals and attractive prize money. The run will have more than 200 volunteers besides 10 hydration points and three medical points with physiotherapy and other facilities.

“We have received an overwhelming response from Amdavadis and are expecting around 8,000 people to participate in the green planet run. In addition to creating awareness about environmental sustainability, the run is also aimed at supporting the Fit India Movement announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said ultra marathon runner and race director Vishnu Kamaliya.

An e-waste collection drive will also be conducted alongside the green planet run to make people aware of the appropriate handling of e-waste.

“Haphazard disposal of e-waste can adversely impact our health due to the presence of hazardous materials and gases. The collection of electronic waste products at the venue will allow us to demonstrate the importance of disposing of e-waste in the right way,” said a spokesperson of Technogreen Recycling.

The funds raised by the green planet run will be utilised for education and awareness about sustainability and circular economy. R Planet Integrated Solution and Technogreen Recycling also plan to support programmes related to women’s training, college scholarships, Covid-19 relief, and other projects with the funds raised.

