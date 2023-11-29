Civil Services XI triumphs over ITC XI in cricket clash

New Delhi (India), November 29: The Civil Services XI and ITC XI clashed in a thrilling cricket encounter at the DDA Sports Complex in Saket on November 25. The friendly match was an opportunity for senior officials from various government services to showcase their cricketing talents and competitive spirit.

Led by US Dhyani IRS, the Civil Services XI boasted a lineup featuring officers from IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, Railways, and other services. Mr Dhyani won the toss and invited ITC XI to bat first.

Civil Services XI's bowling unit of Manoj Kumar, Ranjan Shorey, Mushtaq, and captain US Dhyani, exploited the favourable early morning conditions well, to restrict the batting lineup of ITC XI to a below-par score of 136 runs in 20 overs.

In response, the opening pair of KM Uppu, IAS, and Pawan Kumar, IAS, gave a brisk start to Civil Services XI's run chase. Later, Shashi, IPF, and Ravi Dhawan, IAS, also kept scoring at a decent pace and brought the required run rate to below 6 runs per over. US Dhyani Zanjan and Rahul also batted sensibly to leave a favourable result in no doubt. Rohit Kumar, IAS, sealed Civil Services XI's victory with a fine lofted shot over mid-off to score the winning runs. The Civil Services XI comfortably chased down the target of 137 runs in 17.2 overs, i.e. with nearly three overs to spare.

