Clear Sound Receives Diamond Partner Awards from Signia and Phonak, and High ASP Award from ReSound, for 2023

New Delhi (India), April 3: Clear Sound, a prominent provider of cutting-edge hearing solutions in Delhi/NCR, has been honored with the Diamond Partner Awards for 2023 from Signia and Phonak, alongside the High ASP (Delhi-NCR) Award from ReSound, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services.

Hard work, coupled with expertise and professionalism, is always recognized and rewarded. In this light, the esteemed recipient, Clear Sound has received the prestigious Phonak Diamond Partner Award 2023 for the second time.

Additionally, the clinic is overwhelmed enough to achieve another significant milestone by securing the Signia Diamond Partner Award 2023. This award is particularly noteworthy as it signifies the eleventh consecutive year that the Clear Sound has been recognized by Signia.

But that’s not all! Adding to these astonishing accomplishments, the entire team is once again extremely proud as they got the High ASP (Delhi-NCR) award for the same year 2023 from ReSound. Besides this, Clear Sound joyously celebrated more than a decade of fruitful collaboration with Mr. Sunil Vinzanekar who is the Managing Director of ReSound.

These awards not only serve as a testament to Clear Sound’s consistent and ongoing efforts but also showcase their devotion to continuing their attainment of excellence in the field of audiology, fostering trust and confidence among their patients.

Dev Kant Mishra, Founder and Director of Clear Sound, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for all these accolades, highlighting the relentless hard work & passion of the whole team. He also emphasized the strong partnerships with these reputed hearing aid industry leaders – Signia, Phonak, and ReSound, underscoring the shared visions that have defined the valuable relationship with them over the years.

“We have always been proud to be associated with Clear Sound,” said Rajnish Kamat, Managing Director at Phonak.

Clear Sound's exemplary diligence makes them a deserving recipient of this award,” stated Avinash Pawar, CEO & Managing Director at Signia (India). “Their determined focus on positively impacting the lives of individuals with hearing impairment truly distinguishes them”

The clinic looks forward to continuing its successful partnership with Signia, Phonak, and ReSound to ensure that Clear Sound remains at the forefront of the latest advancements in hearing aid technology & treatment modalities and that their patients always receive the most effective and up-to-date hearing care available.

Clear Sound, with over 15 years of providing unparalleled hearing service and a track record of transforming the lives of over 50000 individuals, has established itself as a leading hearing and speech clinic in Delhi/NCR. Clear Sound has set a benchmark for excellence and is a trusted name in audiology services. With branches strategically situated in South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurugram, and Prayagraj, the clinic ensures convenient access to its top-notch hearing services. The vision of Clear Sound Hearing & Speech Clinic remains steadfast: to be a beacon of support for individuals with hearing challenges, empowering them to lead fulfilling and connected lives.

