Climate Change Could Spur Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, Warns Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, recently shared his concerns about the increasing impact of climate change in India, highlighting the potential for large-scale migration to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Speaking at an event in Pune, Murthy cautioned that rising temperatures and changing weather patterns could make rural areas in India uninhabitable within the next two to three decades, forcing millions to seek refuge in urban hubs already struggling with infrastructure challenges.

Murthy predicted, “There will likely be mass migration from rural areas to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. However, these cities themselves are becoming difficult places to live due to pollution and traffic congestion, and they are on the brink of becoming unlivable. ”He stressed the need for immediate collaboration between the corporate sector, government, and bureaucrats to tackle climate change and prevent overwhelming migration into urban areas.

Murthy emphasized that such efforts are crucial to maintain the balance of India’s cities. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Murthy expressed optimism that India could make significant progress in addressing these issues by 2030. He believes that with timely interventions and cooperation, the country can rise to meet its climate goals and mitigate the impact of potential migration.