Closing Soon: India's largest Engineering Scholarship Award final call for applications as 20,000+ entries pour in from across India

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 26: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 20,000 applications received for the IET India Scholarship Award. This prestigious scholarship program, recognized as India's largest for undergraduate engineering students, offers a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Open to engineering students from all AICTE, UGC approved, and National institutes, the initiative seeks to recognize and honor exceptional talent and innovation among undergraduate engineering students of all years in India. With the deadline for applications set for 3rd June 2023, interested students are encouraged to seize this opportunity while applications are still open.

Registration is the first step in a 4-stage process which tests students on academic and technical parameters, as well as creativity, innovation and presentation skills. The evaluation involves four rounds, with students being shortlisted based on their academic performance and curricular activities in the first round, further, the second round involves an online test on STEM subjects and technical expertise. Students that clear the cut-off score are then invited to present their technological solution to a pertinent societal challenge in the regional rounds. Regional winners finally battle it out in the national finals to win the title.

The award evaluates competitors based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, a variety of outreach initiatives, and their ability to devise creative technical solutions to social concerns. Previous winners have gone on to work for companies such as Apple, Boeing, Deloitte, and MIT, and some have even started their own businesses.

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, "I am delighted that we have received more than 20,000 applications much before the application deadline! This enthusiasm from the engineering student community serves as a testament to this generation's potential, talent and passion - which we are excited to nurture. I invite tomorrow's engineering leaders to apply and showcase their creativity and leadership on India's most prestigious engineering scholarship - may the best engineers win!"

The past six editions of the IET India Scholarship Award have received over 66,638 applications in total, with over 29,000 entries last year alone. The 2022 winners included Abhishek R from Panimalar Engineering College, Bhurva Sharma from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Gaurav Shirsath from IIT Bombay, Mainak Patra from Government College of Engineering and Leather Technology, Aishal Gupta from IIT Mandi and Aiswarya Anand from Manipal Institute of Technology. Instituted in 2013, the annual IET India Scholarship Award underlines IET India's commitment to promoting and rewarding excellence in Indian engineering.

The programme aims to reward innovative thinking from the next crop of engineers entering the workforce, and is part of a wide number of IET India initiatives focused at improving the quality of engineering in India. Students can register themselves on the official IET website.

For more information, please visit - scholarships.theietevents.com/register.

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. We want to do this by working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career life cycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor