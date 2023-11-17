Cloud Intellect Celebrates Remarkable Achievement of Placing Over 100 Candidates in Salesforce Domain

Nagpur (India), November 17: Cloud Intellect, the leading Salesforce training and placement centre in Manish Nagar, Nagpur, has successfully placed more than 100 candidates in the Salesforce domain in 2023. This outstanding achievement reflects Cloud Intellect’s commitment to empowering aspiring IT professionals and guiding them towards a rewarding career path. Cloud Intellect, directed by Mr. Sumit Mahakalkar, a certified Salesforce Technical Architect and trainer, is the epitome of excellence in central India.



Cloud Intellect’s success is margined to its four-month intensive training program, guided by experienced certified industry professionals. Throughout the course, students are groomed practically with clear concepts ensuring in-built development. The curriculum has been briefly structured to suit learners’ understanding abilities, for an effective knowledge transfer. The team’s regular and timely feedback to students helps learners enhance their Salesforce expertise quickly.

The achievement of 100 candidate placements in the last one year was celebrated with a grand success party held on 3rd September 2023 in Nagpur, attended by all the successful candidates. Cloud Intellect’s commitment to empowering the youth and graduates with relevant IT industrial information has made it a trusted name in the industry. The institute’s emphasis on providing top-notch training from industrial experts has set it apart, enabling graduates to secure salaries in the Salesforce domain that are 2x higher than other technologies.

“Our mission at Cloud Intellect is to provide transformative education to graduates through comprehensive Salesforce coursework,” said Mr Sumit Mahakalkar in the success event. He further added, “We believe in nurturing creative real-life projects, collaborating with Salesforce partners, and providing our skilled workforce with ample opportunities. This accomplishment of placing over 100 candidates reaffirms our dedication to the IT community.”

Cloud Intellect, is a leading Salesforce training and placement centre based in Manish Nagar, Nagpur. Directed by Mr. Sumit Mahakalkar, a certified Salesforce Technical Architect and trainer, the institute is renowned for its transformative training programs, empowering graduates and IT professionals for a successful career in the Salesforce domain. The institute, with its team of certified industry experts, provides rigorous training programs designed to transform graduates into skilled IT professionals. The focus on practical training, logical reasoning, and personalised curriculum has enabled Cloud Intellect to achieve this milestone in the IT industry.



For more information, please contact:-

www.cloudintellect.in

Phone: +91 8766996944

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor