Cloudastra Technologies Honored as "Best Startup Accelerator 2025" at Bharat Business Awards

New Delhi [India], November 19: Cloudastra Technologies, one of India's fastest-growing digital transformation and startup engineering firms, has won the prestigious "Best Startup Accelerator 2025" award at the Bharat Business Awards - Edition 3, held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi.

The award was presented by Mr. Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, in recognition of Cloudastra's groundbreaking work in accelerating early-stage startups through advanced cloud engineering, AI-led innovation, and full-stack product development.

Founded in 2021, Cloudastra has rapidly emerged as a trusted innovation partner for startups and enterprises across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and UAE. The company's unique accelerator model blends technical co-founding, cloud architecture, AI integration, and go-to-market strategyhelping early-stage companies launch faster and compete globally.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Shivam Kushwaha, Founder & CEO of Cloudastra Technologies, said:

"This award validates our mission to empower founders with technology that is scalable, secure, and future-ready. We are committed to helping Indian startups become global innovation leaders."

Cloudastra recently engineered a full-stack cybersecurity platform for a New York-based startup, enabling it to raise venture capital after delivering enterprise-grade security capabilities integrated with automation and AI-driven threat detection.

Beyond startups, the company has delivered transformative cloud, DevOps, and AI solutions to enterprises and government clients, delivering measurable results such as up to 80% faster deployment cycles, threefold productivity improvements, and 30-50% cloud cost optimization.

This recognition adds to Cloudastra's growing accolades, including the "Excellence Award in Emerging Technology Adoption 2024" from The Times Group, presented by actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty.

With a global footprint in 8+ regions and more than 100+ clients served, Cloudastra continues to strengthen its position as a leader in startup acceleration and advanced digital engineering.

