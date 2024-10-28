Club Zion, Gurugram, Launches a New Multi-Cuisine Menu Crafted by Chef Jaipal Singh

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28: Club Zion, one of Gurugram's premier destinations for dining and social gatherings, is excited to announce the launch of its new multi-cuisine menu, promising guests a culinary journey across the globe. Curated by Sous Chef Jaipal Singh, this menu seamlessly blends Pan-Asian, European, and Indian cuisines, offering a range of dishes that cater to diverse tastes.

Chef Singh, who brings a well-rounded expertise in global culinary techniques, has carefully crafted a menu that features both beloved classics and innovative new items. In the Pan-Asian selection, guests will find comforting dishes like Thukpa (available with vegetables, chicken, or shrimp) and the ever-popular Khao Suey. Asian specialties, including Prawn Hargao dim sum and Chili Basil Tofu, Mushroom, and Broccoli, highlight bold regional spices and authentic flavors.

For diners craving Indian flavors, Chef Singh presents traditional favorites such as the Tandoori Non-Veg Kebab Platter and Sarson Mahi Tikka, alongside vegetarian delights like Peshawari Paneer Tikka and Bharwan Chakunder Ke Kebab. International comfort foods also grace the menu, with items like Fish & Chips, Mustard and Lemon Grilled Fish, and the perfectly seasoned Herb-Crusted Chicken Breast. Additionally, dishes such as Enchiladas (available in vegetarian or chicken options) and Half Roast Chicken provide the warmth and comfort of global home-cooked meals.

Health-conscious guests can savor fresh salads, including the Quinoa & Pineapple Salad and the vibrant, sweet-and-spicy Som Tam. For a cozy beginning, soups such as Wild Mushroom and Thyme Soup and Tomato and Basil Soup offer comforting, flavorful starters to any meal.

Chef Jaipal Singh has over two decades of culinary experience, beginning with a three-year apprenticeship at the Intercontinental Park Royal in New Delhi. His career progressed through roles at renowned establishments, including the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, New Delhi, where he reached the position of Senior Chef de Partie. Chef Singh further refined his culinary skills in Italian and European cuisine at the Intercontinental Eros and later served as Junior Sous Chef at DLF Magnolias Club, an exclusive luxury club in Gurugram, from 2014 to 2020. His vast culinary expertise and commitment to quality make him an invaluable force behind Club Zion's exceptional dining experience.

