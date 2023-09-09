CM Gehlot inaugurates Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s - ‘India News’, ‘The Daily Guardian’ and ‘The Sunday Guardian’

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 9: Jaipur witnessed a significant milestone in its media landscape as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian' at the Rajasthan International Center this Friday. The launch promises to heighten media trust as it brings not one, but three new publications to the fore.

The launch heralds a new chapter in Rajasthan’s journalistic scene, aiming to bring reliable and grassroots-level news to the people, reinforced by the encouraging words and strong support from the state government.

With the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the stage is set for a vibrant and responsive journalistic environment in Rajasthan, grounded in trust, reliability, and a commitment to social welfare.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister reflected upon his government’s efforts in fostering a conducive environment for journalism in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiating the Hardev Joshi Journalism University and establishing housing and plot schemes for journalists, while vowing to continue efforts to meet the demands of the community.

Chief Minister Gehlot acknowledged the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society, especially in times where misinformation is rampant. He called upon the media to foster awareness and to maintain a strong focus on social concerns to combat the threats posed to free speech from different quarters. He highlighted his administration’s resolve in standing with freedom of speech and underscored the necessity for journalists to elevate their role in society. CM recollected the momentous contribution of stalwarts such as Vijay Singh Pathik and Haridev Joshi in journalism during the freedom struggle, urging current journalists to carry forward the legacy.

Chief Minister Gehlot took the opportunity to enumerate the various welfare initiatives undertaken by his government for the journalistic community. From implementing pre and post matric scholarships for children of journalists to providing free insurance and facilitating financial assistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured a protective net for those in the field. The event also saw the Chief Minister projecting a prosperous future for Rajasthan under 'Mission 2030', targeting a state GDP beyond 30 lakh crores in the upcoming seven years, spurred by an encouraging GDP growth rate which currently seats Rajasthan as the second-highest in the nation.

CM Gehlot reinforced his commitment to social security through various schemes such as the Minimum Income Guarantee Act and providing financial assistance to underprivileged children, aiming to position Rajasthan as a model state in social security.

ITV Network Founder, Kartikeya Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that the new publications would forge a path of trust and reliable journalism, thanking him for the supportive schemes introduced for journalists.

The event was graced by prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who conveyed her best wishes for the newly launched newspapers. Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla emphasised the remarkable strides Rajasthan has taken in the education sector.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor