CM Himanta Sarma performs 'bhumi pujan' of Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed 'bhumi pujan' of the Tata semiconductor facility in Jagiroad along with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrashekhar.

In his post on the social media platform "X", Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision that propelled the development. He also mentioned Ratan Tata, emeritus chairman of Tata Sons, for the determination for the project along with the IT and Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MeitY.

Taking to the "X", CM Sarma said, "Proud! Assam is set to become the next global electronic hub. With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Srimanta Sankardev and our people, I performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad along with Chairman of Tata Sons, Shri N Chandrashekhar."

"This Rs27,000 cr plant has an employment potential of over 27,000 jobs and will attract a world-class industrial ecosystem that will spur India's quest to become a global leader in new age tech, the CM added.

Sarma also complimented the people of the state for reposing their faith in the endeavours of the government.

The government approved a proposal by Tata Electronics to build a state-of-the-art, greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

As per the information available on the website of Tata Group, the facility will be built with an investment outlay of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons will build this facility.

According to the company, the project will focus on three key platform technologies - Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and a differentiated offering called Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

The project will help industries such as automotive especially the electric vehicle industry communications, network infrastructure, and others to boost their productivity.

Semiconductor assembly and testing is a critical part of the semiconductor value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled or packaged and then tested before they are finally used in the desired product.

The construction of the facility will start this year and the first phase will be operational by mid-2025, as per the company.

The project is envisioned under the Government of India's Semiconductor policy being driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Government of Assam's Electronics policy.

