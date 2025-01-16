CM Yogi Adityanath applauds PM Modi's efforts to promote startup ecosystem in India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote the startup ecosystem in the country by easing rules and regulations on the completion of nine years of the 'Startup India' initiative.

Taking to the social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Under the visionary leadership of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the 'Startup India' initiative has given new dimensions to entrepreneurship in the country and made the youth and women power self-reliant. Today, through simple regulations, financial support and policies that encourage innovation, India has become a global hub for startups. Congratulations to all the startup entrepreneurs and heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on the completion of 9 years of this revolutionary initiative of transforming the youth from 'job seekers' to 'job givers'!."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the 9th anniversary of the Startup India initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on the country's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Today, we mark #9YearsOfStartupIndia, a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth. This is a programme very close to my heart, as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment," he wrote.

As per the officially released data, India has established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of January 15, 2025.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups have created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across various sectors from 2016 to October 31, 2024, significantly contributing to employment generation in the country, the ministry of Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated on Thursday.

This vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage. Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum.

Startups in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce have tackled local challenges and gained global recognition. Companies like Zomato, Nykaa, and Ola showcase India's shift from job seekers to job creators, driving economic progress.

Over the past nine years, the Startup India initiative has played a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, it has achieved remarkable milestones that highlight its impact on India's economy and society.

