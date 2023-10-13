CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter: A resounding success in shaping the future of marketing

ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Adgully, the premier trade news portal covering the Media & Entertainment, marketing, and advertising industries, has announced the triumphant conclusion of the 2023 edition of CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter, presented by NewsFirst Kannada. The event, held at the Lalit Ashok Bangalore on October 6, 2023, proved to be an exceptional milestone in the marketing industry.

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter saw a remarkable gathering of marketing thought leaders and professionals for a day filled with insightful discussions, productive networking, and invaluable collaborations.

The event celebrated the marketing world's tenacity, inventiveness, and adaptability, all united under the banner of "Embrace Automation, Inclusivity, and Innovation."

The event's theme resonated with the shifting landscape of marketing, highlighting the growing significance of automation and inclusivity in engaging diverse audiences.

During the event, a significant and groundbreaking development took place as NewsFirst Kannada introduced its Kannada-speaking AI reporter, marking a fusion of cutting-edge technology and journalism. The AI reporter left everyone at the event amazed. It served as a powerful testament to the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Throughout the course of the day, marketing professionals delved into a diverse array of subjects, embarking on a journey through the ever-evolving landscape of marketing. Their discussions spanned an impressive spectrum of topics, reflecting the dynamic nature of the field.

Inclusivity in marketing took center stage as well, as attendees grappled with the vital issue of ensuring that marketing campaigns were not only appealing but also inclusive and diverse.

Automation's role in enhancing efficiency was another topic of profound interest. Harnessing the vast potential of data-driven marketing was a prominent theme. The panelists elucidated how data could be leveraged to understand customer behavior, refine targeting, and achieve more profound insights.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully, has thanked all the sponsors, esteemed speakers, and enthusiastic attendees for contributing to the triumphant conclusion of CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter.

"Your support and participation made this event an exceptional milestone in the marketing industry. And I am extremely happy that CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter was a resounding success," Bijoya Ghosh added.

She further said: "The annual marketing event signifies our commitment to empowering marketing professionals in India. In an era where marketing strategies are in a constant state of flux, this event equipped attendees with the latest insights, strategies, and technologies to ensure success in their marketing endeavors. Adgully's mission is to be the catalyst for positive change in the industry, and CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter was a testament to this dedication."

She also thanked all the sponsors who played an indispensable role in elevating CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru Chapter to new heights. "Their steadfast support and unwavering commitment were nothing short of remarkable," she said.

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter sponsors:

Presenting Partner: NewsFirst Kannada

Growth Partner: Mobavenue

Associate Partner: Neil Patel Digital

Digital Advertising Partner: MIQ

Communication Partner: Teamology

Gifting Partner: Roastea

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter 2023 underlined the industry's resolve to adapt, connect, and thrive in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. Adgully remains committed to its role as a catalyst for positive change in the marketing industry and eagerly anticipates future editions of CMOs' Charcha, which will further empower marketing professionals and continue to inspire innovation.

Complete videos of the keynotes and discussions are available at https://shorturl.at/ctDGP

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor