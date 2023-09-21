Coal India, Neyveli Lignite Corporation conduct successful recruitment drives in mission mode: Govt

New Delhi [India], September 21 : In a significant stride towards achieving the commitment of providing employment opportunities and ensuring the welfare of citizens, Coal India Limited (CIL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), under the Ministry of Coal, have undertaken a recruitment drive in Mission Mode since July 2022.

The latest status update on their targets and appointment letters issued reveals commendable progress, acording to an official statement.

Coal India Limited, in its dedicated pursuit of this mission, has conducted recruitment drives in seven phases, it said.

Impressively, CIL has issued a total of 7,268 appointment letters, significantly exceeding the target of 3,969. This achievement represents remarkable growth, with a surge of 83.11 per cent.

In August 2023 alone, the target was 465, and CIL issued a total of 574 appointment letters.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has also demonstrated exceptional commitment to the cause, issuing 528 appointment letters, surpassing the set target of 480 as of September 19, 2023, the statement said.

This performance reflects a noteworthy growth rate of 10 per cent. In July 2023, NLCIL had a target of 75, and they far exceeded it by issuing 149 appointment letters.

This achievement underscores the government's unwavering dedication to empowering the youth and highlights the Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) commitment to the nation's development.

These recruitment drives play a vital role in generating employment opportunities and provide young individuals with the means to shape a brighter future for themselves, it said.

The government remains resolute in its goal of ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for its citizens.

