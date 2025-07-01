Coal Ministry to launch digital exploration module on July 4

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Ministry of Coal is set to launch a new Exploration Module for digital approval of coal block explorations on its Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) web portal on July 4, 2025.

According to the ministry, the SWCS web portal is developed in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), and this marks a significant step in the complete digitalisation of India's coal exploration process.

"The module covers the entire process of Exploration of coal including approval of Geological Reportfrom Vetting of Exploration Scheme, Submission of Periodic Progress Updates, Submission & Approval of Geological Reports with all communication of observations, compliance uploads, and final approvalall within a single digital interface," the ministry said in a release.

This is expected to drastically reduce the time needed for processing exploration proposals, enhancing both productivity and data transparency.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry's ongoing digital transformation journey, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" and a digitally empowered ecosystem.

The SWCS, launched on January 11, 2021, serves as a unified digital platform for obtaining all necessary clearances and approvals for operationalizing coal mines and boosting coal production. It integrates various statutory permissions from Central Ministries and State Government departments, simplifying the process and improving the ease of doing business in the coal sector.

Currently, the SWCS portal features several core modules such as Mining Plan Approval, Mine Opening Permission, and integrations with national platforms such as National Single Window System (NSWS), supporting end-to-end digital processing and integration with Parivesh 2.0 being implemented to obtain Environmental Clearances (EC), Forest Clearances (FC), Wild life clearances.

The Registration Module is also a part of SWCS, which allows users to create authorized accounts to access SWCS services. The Mining Plan Module facilitates online submission and approval of Mining Plans and Mine Closure Plans; since its 2021 launch, 108 out of 126 proposals have been processed, reducing average processing time from 9-12 months to 4.5 months.

Additionally, the Mine Opening Permission (MOP) Module, launched on November 7, 2024, enables digital submission and prompt approvals for initiating coal mining operations, with 19 of the 27 proposals received to date having been granted. Furthermore, the Project Information Management System (PRIMS) Module is available for submitting project-specific data, tracking clearances, and reporting production.

