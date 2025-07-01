Coal Ministry to launch exploration module on Single Window Clearance System Portal

New Delhi, July 1 In a move towards achieving end-to-end digitalisation of the coal exploration value chain, the government on Tuesday said it is set to launch the Exploration Module on the Single Window Clearance System web portal.

To be launched through Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on July 4, this module will allow allottees to submit their exploration proposals online, which will then be processed and approved by the ministry through the integrated system.

The module covers the entire process of Exploration of coal including approval of geological report — from vetting of exploration scheme, submission of periodic progress updates, submission and approval of geological reports with all communication of observations, compliance uploads, and final approval — all within a single digital interface.

According to a ministry statement, it ensures transparency in the processing of exploration data and approvals while maintaining structured timelines for each stage.

“With real-time tracking, automated digital document management, and integrated dashboards, this module is poised to drastically reduce the time required for processing of exploration proposals,” said the official statement.

Developed in collaboration with CMPDIL, the module adopts best practices in e-governance and technical validation. It will enable dynamic monitoring of coal resource assessment and improve alignment with the Ministry’s coal block allocation and its operationalisation.

The launch of the Exploration Module will thus be a transformative step in enhancing productivity, data transparency, and speed of approvals in India's coal sector, further contributing to the Nation’s energy Security and sustainable development Goals.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat and a digitally empowered ecosystem, the Ministry of Coal continues its digital transformation journey by expanding the capabilities of the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS).

Launched on January 11, 2021, SWCS is a pioneering initiative aimed at providing a unified digital platform for obtaining all requisite clearances and approvals essential for operationalizing coal mines and enhancing coal production across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor