Coffee Culture unfolds new customer experience, expands presence and opens 26th outlet at Hisar, Haryana

Coffee Culture, the fastest growing and renowned coffeehouse chain of the nation, has opened its 26th outlet at Hisar, Haryana.

The brand opened doors of its brand new outlet for the most-awaited caffeholics of Hisar on 28th November, 2021; amidst a grand opening ceremony led by Jaiveer Gurjar, Deputy Mayor of Hisarwith a long queue of 100 customers and coffee enthusiasts.

The launch ceremony was also filled with a Live band performance by famous Haryanvi singers, Khasa Aala Chahar, Raju Punjabi and Rapper KD.

With the launch of its 26th outlet, Coffee Culture has expanded its operational base to Surat, Mumbai, Vapi, Silvassa, Valsad, Navsari, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bhavnagar, Thane, Pune, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Hisar; across five different states of the country and served over 8.24 million customers.

As per the reports of the Statista Research Department, coffee consumption in India has shot up drastically over the years, even amidst the pandemic. The coffee consumption amounted to more than seven crore kgs in 2020, across India.

Moreover, in India the retail coffee chains are expected to generate a revenue of INR 4,540 crores by 2023; with the country slated to be the 10th fastest growing market for cafes. The established and emerging versions of coffees has kept up the popularity of the beverage over the years.

Witnessing a steady growth in income, an increase in the number of nuclear families, the evolving taste and preferences of the youth population of the country including increased eating-out habits and modern lifestyle changes has acted as drivers for branded coffee house brands like Coffee Culture. Further, the localisation of the product to suit Indian palate, ease of accessibility through various retail formats and steady in-roads in the Tier II and Tier III cities has transformed the Indian food and beverage industry and brought cafe culture to the mainstream.

Established in 2004, with its very first outlet at Surat, Coffee Culture has come a long way and established its offline presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The brand has spread its aroma among its loyal customer base, with an interesting mix of comfortable and eye-catching ambience; and innovative and delectable range of dishes and beverages.

In addition, Coffee Culture has also joined hands with leading online food delivery channels to help customers order from the comfort of their homes. With the Hisar outlet being the latest addition to the growing brand of Coffee Culture, the growth of Coffee Culture as a brand is an inspiring story.

Gaurav Narang, Founder and Director, Coffee Culture says,"We started Coffee Culture with the idea of creating a neighbourhood community space that offered a lively ambience with a hint of the local culture and served fresh food with specialty coffee. We have been working towards transforming the way people look at coffee cafes and turn it into an iconic destination that has distinct food and beverage presentation. Be it serving burgers in a treasure box or sizzlers on a wooden ship or our iconic coffee mug, we create a new culture by unlearning what we have been taught. Food is our forte; our sense of design and food presentation have been created to evoke theatrics and bring a fresh perspective. We have been tugging at norms, breaking shackles to outdo ourselves to become unculturally cultured."

Coffee Culture is also renowned for its wide range of sizzlers, pizzas, salads, mocktails, dessert drinks, sandwiches, burgers, and kinds of pasta. Ever since its inception, Coffee Culture, as a brand, has always taken the pulse of its customers and the general public into consideration and have customized their outlets accordingly.

The brand is building 10 new outlets and also establishing its global presence soon by opening its first outlet outside domestic boundaries in New Jersey, USA.

Gaurav adds, "As of now, we have served more than 8.24 million customers, and the numbers are rising drastically, as you read. This grand family of 26 outlets in 19 cities shares a vision of achieving a whopping number of 10,000 outlets globally. We are also open to taking the like-minded partners and franchisees under our wing who aspire to fly with us."

In the recent years, Coffee Culture has gathered accolades and won several awards, including the prestigious Concept of The Year 2021 award at the FRO Awards 2021. Further, in 2019 the brand won Franchise of The Year Award; followed by Gold Partner recognition by Zomato Gold Mumbai in 2018. The brand was awarded with the Emerging Cafe Chain of the Year - 2017 by Franchise India and Restaurant India. Coffee Culture was recognised as Best Cafe 2017 by Vadodara Foodie, Best Sizzler Restaurant of the City by Red FM, Lucknow in 2016 and a lot more.

