"Coffee & More" expands its horizons with unique QSR at Koregaon Park, Pune

"Coffee & More" has recently set up its first restaurant in Koregaon Park, Pune. The Quick Service Restaurant's (QSR)'s a unique selling point is fresh food of global cuisine but with a local touch. This restaurant is an answer to all those looking for a reliable place to eat fresh food made quickly.

The restaurant has an extensive menu offering freshly brewed coffee, refreshing coolers smoothies, along with global cuisines such as Sandwich Croque Monsieur, Wraps, Pizza, Pasta, and many more. These dishes are prepared fresh and served quickly. " Every Individual has stayed out of his home sometimes in his life, maybe due to their studies or professional travel requirement or for vacations. We have all felt the need for restaurants that serve fairly priced fresh food. We wanted to start a place with three significant offerings for our customers - fast service, fresh food, and fairly priced" mentioned Sachin Salunkhe, Chairman of Glocal Foodworks Private Limited which owns the brand "Coffee & More".

The overall concept and offers have been a result of continuous research and brainstorming sessions within the core team of Sachin, Shweta, Deepak, and Sandeep and the first four employees of Glocal Foodworks Private Limited namely Sushant Bhagat, Mangesh Dhebe, Kiran Shinde and Yogesh Ubale. This core team is on a rapid mission to spread this unique concept by opening many more outlets across India and globally.

To elaborate on the expansion plan, the "Coffee & More" team aims to set up its outlets in all major cities of India including expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Once the brand builds its footprint in India, they plan to move globally. "We have customized our menu to bring that local touch to make global cuisines locally acceptable. We don't intend to use frozen ingredients for our food preparation. Instead, we want to source fresh ingredients and create global dishes that can be enjoyed by our local customers," added Shweta Salunkhe, Chief Legal Officer of "Coffee & More".

The restaurant in Koregaon Park has already started receiving rave reviews for its finger-licking food options. "It is popular among students, travelers, families, and young professionals. When I studied in the US, I ate frozen food that was then fried and served. People wanted fresh food that gets served quickly like fast food but is fresh, and we are offering it through our restaurants" concluded Deepak Barge.

The concept is soon to rule the QSR industry globally.

