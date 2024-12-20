Commander Rajinder Dutta Inspires Young NCC Cadets at Sarvajanik University Event

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 20:Sarvajanik University played host to an inspiring session for young NCC cadets from various universities, as Commander Rajinder Dutta, a decorated veteran of the Indian Navy, delivered a spirited talk aimed at motivating students to consider a career in the armed forces.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from cadets who engaged in an interactive session with Commander Dutta. Sharing his invaluable experiences from his tenure in the Indian Navy, he emphasized the honor, discipline, and responsibility that come with serving the nation. Encouraging cadets from Gujarat to explore opportunities in the defence sector, he highlighted the immense pride and fulfillment associated with donning the uniform.

Dr. Pratibha Vora, a key organizer of the event, was instrumental in its seamless execution, ensuring a platform for meaningful interaction between the cadets and Commander Dutta. The highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of Commander Dutta by Bharatbhai Shah, President of Sarvajanik University, who also addressed the audience with an inspiring speech. Shah’s address left the cadets with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

The session witnessed a significant turnout, with cadets and teachers attending in large numbers, reflecting the growing interest among students in understanding the life and opportunities within the armed forces.

Events like these underscore Sarvajanik University's commitment to fostering a spirit of patriotism and ambition among the youth, paving the way for future leaders in the nation's defence forces.

