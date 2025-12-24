Companies adopting AI to automate hiring, save time and scale screening: Report

New Delhi [India], December 24 : As artificial intelligence continues to expand its footprint across sectors, companies are increasingly adopting AI-driven tools to streamline their hiring processes, particularly in candidate screening, according to a report by Apna.co, a networking and job search platform.

The report highlighted that recruiters are rapidly integrating AI into hiring workflows to automate repetitive and structured tasks, significantly improving efficiency and response consistency.

It stated, "Recruiters rapidly adopt AI to automate candidate screening. Companies using AI Calling Agent reported a considerable amount of time saved in hiring, making the function much more efficient".

Highlighting the data of its platform, the report stated that companies using Apna's AI Calling Agent for time savings in hiring, with automated screening helping reduce follow-up delays and ensuring uniform candidate evaluation.

It mentioned that the adoption was strongest in cities witnessing rapid enterprise expansion and deeper service-led formalisation, especially across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, marking a strong first year of broad-based AI integration in hiring.

The report also noted strong traction for AI-powered interviews and automated screening tools among candidates. During 2025, over 73 lakh AI interview sessions were conducted on Apna's platform, accounting for more than 1.9 crore AI interview minutes.

Among the most prepped roles using the AI Job Prep tool were software development, product management, data analyst, accounting, digital marketing and sales, underlining the tool's relevance across a wide range of industries.

On the employer side the report mentioned as per its platform data, AI Calling Agent was adopted by over 6,000 companies during 2025. Employers created around 11,200 AI-enabled job listings, resulting in approximately 12 lakh automated screenings.

This translated into savings equivalent to nearly four years of recruiter calling time. Companies such as Paytm, Titan, Muthoot Fincorp, SBI Life Insurance, IDFC First Bank and HCL used the AI tool.

Adoption was highest in sales, customer support, software development, finance and operations roles, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities emerging as key growth centres.

The report concluded that 2025 marked a pivotal year for AI-led transformation in hiring, with both employers and candidates increasingly embracing automated, scalable and technology-driven recruitment solutions.

