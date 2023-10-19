Competition of Creative Designs among States: National Level Contest Organized by the World Design Forum

Indian Fashion Designers Shine on the International Stage at the World Design Forum

New Delhi (India), October 19: Indian fashion designers have taken the world by storm on the international stage of the World Design Forum. With their artistic prowess, they are showcasing the beauty of modern Indian clothing and attire, championing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” initiative in the world of fashion.

The World Design Forum is a global organization that boasts members from fashion designers all around the world. This year, the World Design Forum organized several events in India, with programs in Agra and Bhopal leaving a lasting impact. In collaboration with Agra Development Authority, the World Design Forum organized a 45-day fashion festival in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the World Design Forum and Indian fashion designers came together to host a grand celebration on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

On the occasion of Indian Fashion Designer Day, the World Design Forum is hosting a gala dinner and award ceremony on December 30th. Prominent fashion designers and personalities nationwide will participate in this event.

Designers from 16 states will present their regional art in their unique styles. Alongside this exhibition, the World Design Forum is also organizing an exciting competition for the evening, where 11 teams representing different states will compete against each other. These 11 teams, hailing from Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, will go head-to-head for the title of fashion champion.

Several team captains have been selected, with Aditi Jaggi leading the Uttar Pradesh team, and Purva Buch taking charge of the Gujarat team. Kerala’s team captain will be K.M. Rahel, Kavita Senduraj from Tamil Nadu, Asha M. Thomas from Karnataka, Astha Kiran from Jharkhand, renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Satpathy from Odisha, and Priya Bavankar will lead the Chhattisgarh team.

In this competition, the nation’s finest designers will showcase their art and skills and promote our handicrafts and culture. It’s challenging to predict which state’s team will emerge victorious, but no matter the outcome, the true winners will be India and Indian culture.

